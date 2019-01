Pakistani coast guard troops entered the Indian territorial waters in Arabian Sea, near Gujarat, and opened fire on the boats of Indian fishermen. The infiltrators belonging to Pakistan's maritime security agency, breached the maritime boundary line and entered the Indian side. After opening fire, they looted the fishermen of their belongings. As per the information received the Pakistani coast guards also held the fishermen hostage but later released them.Pakistan which has rampantly been violating ceasefire on ground and has been breaching the Line of Control, has now apparently adopted the same strategy in the sea.Two Indian boats near the International Maritime Boundary Line were fired upon by Pakistani infiltrators. As many as 12 fishermen along with the two boats were taken hostage. The troops raided the boat of all the stuffs inside it including its GPS system.It is being assumed that the two boats belonged to Okha port and Salaya in Gujarat.On Saturday, the Indian security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, including an Al-Badr terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam. Al-Badr was allegedly formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in June 1998