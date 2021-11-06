Breaking Pakistan navy opens fire at Indian fisherman off the Gujarat coast; 6 fishermen kidnapped, 1 killed: Reports.

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,805
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan Navy kills one Indian fisherman off Gujarat Coastnot kidnapped but arrested by PAK MSA ,stop stealing our marine resources
pakistan MSA may be sick of these fishermen again and again entering pakistani waters. navy did not operate near coast its MSA ,Pakistan Navy kills one Indian fisherman off Gujarat Coast
Pakistan Navy kills one Indian fisherman off Gujarat CoastIt is being reported that one fisherman has died in the firing and another one got injured.www.indiatvnews.com
Wah yar, great work Pakistan Navy. Should have killed them all. As, besides 100s of warnings, India is not controlling her fisherman, so good job Pak navy.
pakistan MSA may be sick of these fishermen again and again entering pakistani waters. navy did not operate near coast its MSA ,
disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must sayWah yar, great work Pakistan Navy. Should have killed them all. As, besides 100s of warnings, India is not controlling her fisherman, so good job Pak navy.
And btw, it is called arrest or taken into custody, not kidnapping.
ary? So you guys will not correct yourselves? I mean blaming will not save these guys anymore.disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
Typical Gandu attitude. Crocodile tears and pretending to be a wolf in sheep's cloths won't work with us. Your people play with fire and they'll get fire back. Supa Powar nation getting 8itch slapped were ever it looks. Your soldiers are holding their ears in Ladakh, Kashmiri resistance fighters are picking off your occupation army nice and slowly, Pakistan giving you a befitting response on the LOC, Your trespassing fisherman getting detained and now even Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh turning up the heat. Your neighbours haven't even started getting serious yet and Supa Powar Indian's already crying like a Randy....disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
You worry about WC T20 qualification.Pakistan Navy kills one Indian fisherman off Gujarat Coast
Pakistan Navy kills one Indian fisherman off Gujarat CoastIt is being reported that one fisherman has died in the firing and another one got injured.www.indiatvnews.com