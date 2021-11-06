What's new

#Breaking Pakistan navy opens fire at Indian fisherman off the Gujarat coast; 6 fishermen kidnapped, 1 killed: Reports.

Imran Khan said:
pakistan MSA may be sick of these fishermen again and again entering pakistani waters. navy did not operate near coast its MSA ,
fitpOsitive said:
Wah yar, great work Pakistan Navy. Should have killed them all. As, besides 100s of warnings, India is not controlling her fisherman, so good job Pak navy.
And btw, it is called arrest or taken into custody, not kidnapping.
disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
ary? So you guys will not correct yourselves? I mean blaming will not save these guys anymore.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
disappointing but expected from you guys...from financing proxies to target innocent workers in kashmir to killing poor fisherman's shameful and desperate i must say
Typical Gandu attitude. Crocodile tears and pretending to be a wolf in sheep's cloths won't work with us. Your people play with fire and they'll get fire back. Supa Powar nation getting 8itch slapped were ever it looks. Your soldiers are holding their ears in Ladakh, Kashmiri resistance fighters are picking off your occupation army nice and slowly, Pakistan giving you a befitting response on the LOC, Your trespassing fisherman getting detained and now even Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh turning up the heat. Your neighbours haven't even started getting serious yet and Supa Powar Indian's already crying like a Randy....:sarcastic:
 
They ignored warnings by PMSA even didnt stop after warning shots and flares. Indian fishermen and smugglers need to be dealt with Iron hands. We cant keep arresting them while the plunder our marine resources and smuggle drugs and goods into Pakistan.
 
Perhaps don't wander around into a lions territorial waters.. Boundaries are there for a reason for you know and perhaps you should learn from it and don't repeat same mistakes let this serve as example for your astraying fisherman or perhaps they don't have a working compass
 
