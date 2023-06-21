What's new

BREAKING: Pakistan bans Minority Hindu festival of Holi to save “Islamic Identity” in Universities

--------------

ah, wait... "in accordance with.. espouse the cultural and moral values of OUR religion"

^hmm

suppose its fair enough, organize an event elsewhere and invite people.. those interested can show up, no need to do it in school/uni etc. ?

I went to this one years ago:


private me kro, no need religion anything
 
That's ridiculous. Islam allows the non Muslims to freely practise their religion. Pakistan should allow them to hold the holi gathering in a hall or something, let them enjoy and have fun.
 
Pak is an Islamic country and it is well within its right to ban unIslamic festivals in its Universities. As long as they dont ban celebrations in their own places of worship it is fine.

@NG Missile Vessels

Does secular india allow Eid ul Azha practises on campus? Just curious

Regards
 
PakAlp said:
That's ridiculous. Islam allows the non Muslims to freely practise their religion. Pakistan should allow them to hold the holi gathering in a hall or something, let them enjoy and have fun.
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.

If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?

Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
 
I like Islamic liberals, they ask for all the freedom to kill animals in the name of religion and split blood on the roads but they will not allow any other religion to celebrate their religion in the name of the freedom of religious practice. I love this bigotry.
Please use this thread to show when they highlight any such case in India.
 
The title is quite deceptive. It states that Holi celebrations are banned in universities, but it doesn't mean it's banned for our Hindu community. Personally, I think it's a misguided decision. Let them celebrate whatever they wish. There was a time when universities used to organize concerts, but even those were eventually prohibited.
 
GodToons said:
I like Islamic liberals, they ask for all the freedom to kill animals in the name of religion and split blood on the roads but they will not allow any other religion to celebrate their religion in the name of the freedom of religious practice. I love this bigotry.
Please use this thread to show when they highlight any such case in India.
Big difference. Pakistan is an ISLAMIC REPUBLIC. India is supposedly secular.
 
Jazzbot said:
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.

If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?

Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
That's what I meant, let the Hindu people hold the gatherings in a hall or something, which will be private, same with Islamic gatherings or conferences, university is for studies so if someone wants to celebrate something, even a birthday then hold it in a hall.

I understand the liberals want to on purpose show these things up the young people minds, the same way extremists want to promote their ideology on the campus and recruit people.
 

