BREAKING: Pakistan bans Minority Hindu festival of Holi to save “Islamic Identity” in Universities

That's ridiculous. Islam allows the non Muslims to freely practise their religion. Pakistan should allow them to hold the holi gathering in a hall or something, let them enjoy and have fun.
Big difference. Pakistan is an ISLAMIC REPUBLIC. India is supposedly secular.I like Islamic liberals, they ask for all the freedom to kill animals in the name of religion and split blood on the roads but they will not allow any other religion to celebrate their religion in the name of the freedom of religious practice. I love this bigotry.
Please use this thread to show when they highlight any such case in India.
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.
If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?
Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?