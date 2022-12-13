What's new

🚨Breaking: Official statement from PLA on 🇮🇳🇨🇳 clash in Tawang sector

langda khan

Nov 7, 2022
walterbibikow said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624558363803649

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624563736707073

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624567171858432

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602561957802151937
Last time it was construction rods. Pretty effectively used in quite a gory fashion as per photos that will never probably see the light of day publicly.

Maybe the MES boys have been busy since then making more effective medieval weaponry.

I'd personally love to se a Gada. That would be my weapon of choice. Some nice Chinese squashky.
 
Musings

Musings

May 14, 2020
Putting pictures of a few weapons doesnt make Indian soldiers warriors - putting this on social media is a very Indian thing - Lets hope Chinese dont put pics very soon of body bags ans Indians getting a good slappping.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

Mar 24, 2022
walterbibikow said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624558363803649

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624563736707073

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624567171858432

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602561957802151937
lmao. China staying passive on the scene, fair play.

India is already jumping about, claiming it a Jai hind victory and acting like they're the kings.

It is well known that China also whisper their victories, humbly.

We shall see the truth in a few weeks
 
Zornix

Zornix

Aug 14, 2022
walterbibikow said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624558363803649

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624563736707073

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602624567171858432

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602561957802151937
You got defeated, deal with it. Procuring and producing fake weapons in front of the gullible public will not help soothe your fragile egos, this is what happens when you try to challenge a strong opponent your level and not Pakistan or militants in Kashmir. Those look like a bunch of plastic Chinese knockoff weapons.
 
Chat SAMOSA

Apr 29, 2022
Musings said:
Putting pictures of a few weapons doesnt make Indian soldiers warriors - putting this on social media is a very Indian thing - Lets hope Chinese dont put pics very soon of body bags ans Indians getting a good slappping.
Rip van Winkle? Those type of Indians all separated in 1947. I understand they call themselves pakistan these days.
 
Musings

Musings

May 14, 2020
Chat SAMOSA said:
Rip van Winkle? Those type of Indians all separated in 1947. I understand they call themselves pakistan these days.
We thank Jinnah for creating Pakistan. We now are proud to have our own land - a land that is free from incredible India. WE didnt want to be a part of shower of sh1t India - not the other way round dear boy.
Now back to the original post - Putting pictures of a few swords etc doesnt make the Indian army all macho - quite the contrary - lets hope for the soldiers sakes, the Chinese are in a good mood - or you guys may run out of body bags again.
 
langda khan

Nov 7, 2022
Zornix said:
You got defeated, deal with it. Procuring and producing fake weapons in front of the gullible public will not help soothe your fragile egos, this is what happens when you try to challenge a strong opponent your level and not Pakistan or militants in Kashmir. Those look like a bunch of plastic Chinese knockoff weapons.
Nope. This is typically MES. Trust me I know. I've had my bike rack repaired by these boys on tour in north Bihar. Its ugly af but it lasts through Armageddon.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
The Indians will be gradually fed the news. Remember last time, it was first two Indian casualties, then 12 and eventually over 20...once that sank in... Chinese served them with images of dozens battered and bruised soldiers.
News is slowly leaking out.

uk.news.yahoo.com

Six Indian soldiers severely injured in border skirmish with Chinese troops

At least 20 Indian soldiers have been injured, six of them severely, in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in a remote border region.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com
 
renhai

Aug 29, 2022
langda khan said:
Last time it was construction rods. Pretty effectively used in quite a gory fashion as per photos that will never probably see the light of day publicly.

Maybe the MES boys have been busy since then making more effective medieval weaponry.

I'd personally love to se a Gada. That would be my weapon of choice. Some nice Chinese squashky.
Indians see too much Bollywood. So believe that India can fight with China?
 
renhai

Aug 29, 2022
Musings said:
Putting pictures of a few weapons doesnt make Indian soldiers warriors - putting this on social media is a very Indian thing - Lets hope Chinese dont put pics very soon of body bags ans Indians getting a good slappping.
Understand Indians. A weak but extremely self abased country.
 

