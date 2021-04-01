Breaking: Officer and suspect dead after attack at US Capitol

- Capitol Police say a suspect "rammed a vehicle" into officers at a vehicle access point to the Capitol complex in Washington- The suspect then got out of the vehicle holding a knife and ran towards officers- One officer has died of their injuries, another is hurt. The suspect died after being shot by police- Capitol police say the incident "does not appear to be terrorism-related"- It happened at the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Avenue- The US Capitol complex has been locked down- In January a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in protest at the result of the 2020 presidential electionWhat we know so far- Just after 13:00 local time, a suspect rammed a car into the North Barricade entrance to the Capitol- The suspect then emerged with a knife and was shot after lunging towards police- No known nexus to terrorism has been identified and the suspect was not previously known to police- The suspect and one Capitol Hill police officer have both died. Another officer was injured- The suspect has not yet been identified- The attack comes less than three months after a violent mob stormed the Capitol on 6 January, seeking to overturn the presidential election result- Barricades erected since that attack have begun to come down, but over 2,000 National - - Guard troops deployed since January remain on Capitol HillCapitol lockdown concludesJournalists report that the lockdown has concluded.Several senators and representatives, who are not on the Hill today have begun to express their condolences on Twitter.Marco Rubio of Florida called the attack "tragic and cowardly".“The brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police put their lives on the line every day to protect the heart of our democracy," said Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. "We are hoping and praying for the recovery of those injured in the line of duty".President Biden is at Camp David and has been made aware of the situation, the White House press secretary said.US media: Suspect has died in hospitalThe suspect in the attack has died in hospital, sources told the BBC's US broadcast partner CBS News.The person has not yet been named.News developing.