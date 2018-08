Asif Zardari. Photo:fileKARACHI: A local banking court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Zardari and other absconding suspects in an ongoing probe against a multi-billion money laundering scam.Warrants were issued for suspects absconding in the case including Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Zardari, Namar Majeed, Aslam Masood, Arif Khan, Naseer Abdullah Hussain, Adnan Javed, Mohammad Umair, Iqbal, Azam Wazir Khan, Zain Malik, and Mustafa Zulqarnain.The court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before it by September 4.The Federal Investigation Agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.The banking court hearing the case on Thursday approved an extension in Talpur's interim bail until the next hearing on September 4.Interim bails for some others, including Shehzad Jatoi and Sher Muhammad Mugheri, were also extended until the same date.A decision on the bail of Lawai and Taha Raza was adjourned until August 18.