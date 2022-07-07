Breaking news! "Yu-Gi-Oh!" Author Kazuki Takahashi dies

Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular manga series “Yu-Gi-Oh,” has been found dead, NHK reported Thursday. He was 60.



Takahashi was found floating while wearing snorkeling gear in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, NHK quoted authorities as saying. Coast guard officials confirmed that the body was Takahashi’s on Thursday, it said.



The coast guard is looking into the cause of death, NHK said.