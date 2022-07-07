What's new

Breaking news! "Yu-Gi-Oh!" Author Kazuki Takahashi dies

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
www.japantimes.co.jp

Author of manga 'Yu-Gi-Oh' Kazuki Takahashi found dead, NHK says

Takahashi was found floating while wearing snorkeling gear in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, NHK quoted authorities as saying.
Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular manga series “Yu-Gi-Oh,” has been found dead, NHK reported Thursday. He was 60.

Takahashi was found floating while wearing snorkeling gear in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, NHK quoted authorities as saying. Coast guard officials confirmed that the body was Takahashi’s on Thursday, it said.

The coast guard is looking into the cause of death, NHK said.
What a shock, YGO was my childhood, much, much more than Pokemon.
I believe YGO is still the 2nd biggest trading card game on the planet.

This is such a sad end for a great mangaka 😭😭😭

It seems all the my childhood's authors are slowly passing away....

EDIT: So it seems he was found floating on water, biten by sharks. Holy wtf?
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,904
Everyone gangsta until they watch Yu Gi Oh again and realise how sus it is (trust me I re watched it and its super sus. Pyramids with an eye at the top... Wtf Japan?)
 
REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
Huffal said:
Everyone gangsta until they watch Yu Gi Oh again and realise how sus it is (trust me I re watched it and its super sus. Pyramids with an eye at the top... Wtf Japan?)
The manga and the first season were very dark until the trading card game becomes popular.

Then again, the main theme of the card game was summoning ancient gods/demons via cards.
 

