Breaking news! "Yu-Gi-Oh!" Author Kazuki Takahashi dies

Author of manga 'Yu-Gi-Oh' Kazuki Takahashi found dead, NHK says
Takahashi was found floating while wearing snorkeling gear in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, NHK quoted authorities as saying.
What a shock, YGO was my childhood, much, much more than Pokemon.Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular manga series “Yu-Gi-Oh,” has been found dead, NHK reported Thursday. He was 60.
Coast guard officials confirmed that the body was Takahashi's on Thursday, it said.
The coast guard is looking into the cause of death, NHK said.
I believe YGO is still the 2nd biggest trading card game on the planet.
This is such a sad end for a great mangaka
It seems all the my childhood's authors are slowly passing away....
EDIT: So it seems he was found floating on water, biten by sharks. Holy wtf?
