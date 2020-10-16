What's new

[BREAKING NEWS] WHO APPROVES EMERGENCY USE OF CHINA'S SINOPHARM VACCINE

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,225
-7
12,065
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
WHO approves emergency use of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
By Zhang Hui and Leng Shumei
Published: May 07, 2021 11:32 PM

Sinopharm Photo:VCG

Photo: Sinopharm Vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved the emergency use of the vaccine produced by Chinese firm Sinopharm. Observers said that Chinese vaccines are now "global public goods" in terms of standards, and more developing countries will have access to Chinese vaccines.

106802723-1606365571862-gettyimages-1271043658-vcg111297709027.jpeg

Photo: Sinopharm Vaccine

"This afternoon, the WHO gave Emergency Use Listing to Sinopharm Beijing's COVID19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, or SAGE, has also reviewed the available data, and recommends the vaccine for adults aged 18 and older, with a two-dose schedule," he said.

"This expands the list of COVID-19 vaccines that COVAX can buy, and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval, and to import and administer a vaccine," Ghebreyesus said.

images (100).jpeg

Photo: Sinopharm Vaccine

Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association, told the Global Times that the WHO approval will allow Chinese vaccines to reach more developing countries through international purchase or donations, and it will also be helpful for some EU members' emergency use of Chinese vaccines.

A Beijing-based immunologist who requested anonymity told the Global Times that with the vaccine being tested in more countries, Sinopharm has to ensure strict standards in manufacturing and delivery, as well as expansion of annual capacity.

images (99).jpeg

Photo: Sinopharm Vaccine

On Thursday, with the completion of the last tank of concrete, the COVID-19 Vaccine Workshop Phase III Project of the Sinopharm Beijing institute was successfully capped after 70 days of construction.

Once the project is put into use, the annual capacity will reach 3 billion doses.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202105/1222900.shtml


Congrats for Sinopharm :tup:







https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390690523883528193


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390594597827399682
 
Curious_Guy

Curious_Guy

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2015
482
-1
435
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
i personally know around 35 to 40 people who have taken Sinopharm shots, all are in good health. One person experienced minor inconvenience i.e Diarrhea.

So IMO its safe and should be taken wothout any hesitancy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese experimental Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produces an immune response for every volunteer
Replies
0
Views
252
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
From Terrified to Triumphant — How China Flipped 2020
Replies
14
Views
982
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom