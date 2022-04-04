What's new

Breaking News - We will issue an Order today - Chief Justice

Long history of Pakistani courts favoring the corrupts and criminals will continue today.
Shahbaz and his son on bails would be PM and CM. In the past thanks to LHC Shahbaz ruled for years on stay order. Maryam out of the jail on bail despite neing convicted and serving a jail sentence.
A killer was brought back, given bail to vote in the NA.
Another convicted criminal was given bail and permission to leave the country on Rs50 stamp paper.

Years now billions of rupees fake bank accounts were found on the names of the servants of Zardari, no action, he is running Sind Government, without any fears and consequences.
There are undeniable proofs that Bilwal's takeaways and travel bills were paid from same fake bank accounts, but not even a single question from him by journalists or any legal actions against him.

Where would they find a country like Pakistan and judiciary like Pakistan where all their crimes are tolerated and forgiven.

A true Baanana Republic , Pakistan.

People should come out on the streets and agitate and get rid of these corrupt thugs.
They have highjacked Pakistan and would never let it out of their grips, unless there is uprising. Something they want to desperately avoid. Thus the command last night from SCP that Everyone should referain from passing any orders, so people don't come out in the streets.

IK thought people will come out on the streets like they did for Urdogan in Turkey.
Huge miscalculations IK, you are dealing with extremely illiteratee and beghairat public and politicians, departments in Pakistan. You are doomed my friend.

They will make an example of you, so nobody dare in the future to change the system, they so cleverly devised and implemented to loot Pakistan forever.

Nobody should forget what Bajwa has done couple of days ago by annoucing Pakistan's foreign policy and saying that we have long term strategic relations with America, despite knowing they have carried out regime change in Pakistan through these thugs. He has seen the documents and evidence, but he still did that. It shows the decision was already made before dissolution of the assembly to throw IK to the dogs. Sad but true.

Now corrupt judges are going to cmplete the job, so the nexus is exactly the same, same people and departments, establishment, judiciary. same results, what Pakistanis are waiting for mircales!!!

Long live Banana Republic of Pakistan.
 
I think Imran Khan had already done whatever he could by dissolving the assembly … he will get voters sympathy for his action

Now if the court cancels the ruling of Deputy Speaker, technically it makes sense to me so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shehbaz wearing Sherwani in the next few days

All Khan sahab need to do is focus on election and I am hoping he will come back with full force
 
They will do legislation and maybe even constitutional amendments designed to never allow anyone to be able to oppose them.
 
they are just checking whether deputy speaker did something unconsitutional or not ...today's order will only base on it
 
I think its not about who gets voters' sympathy.
Its about a regime change conspiracy by US. So all US collaborators would try their best to make it happen, either actively or passively.
 
if deputy speaker steps did not violate any rule than SC may dismiss the petition

anyways any legal expert here on these very latest developments / happening in the court right now ?
 
Can’t do that when you have an opposition of 45% in the parliament and the majority of 55% constituting so many parties with very different opinion to each other in political arena

And that too within just 1 year and making sure their rulings are not challenged in the supreme court

The coalition government will be the weakest government we will ever have where all the energy will be served in pleasing the small parties to avoid repeat of what happened with PTI
 
If this hand in glove judiciary suddenly becomes active to save the corrupt elite mafia, then this time an attack on SC wouldn't be a bad idea at all and in the heat of the battle lynching a few of these lawmakers who have virtually turned this country into a Banana Republic, would benefit us all in future.
 
Best course will be early election and let the people decide.
 
With respect Mr, Shahbaz should have been charged back in February for fake bank accounts and billions of rupees in his poor servants of Shahbaz and his family.

He and his son are out on bail. You think someone who had serious crimes investigated by FIA and should have been charged and jailed by now if not given the chances by the same judiciary to avoid it on filmsy excuses of pain in the back or other similar excuses, should become a PM of Pakistan!!
He will be the boss of FIA, you think they would be able to investigate him fairly and independently!!
Do you think, he would not get rid of every evidence against him and clear the slate of evidence against him to prove himself Mr Clean, "Aik paisa ki corruption sabit karo"!!

You think this would be the right choice and decision!!

I am sure you know this had happened in recent past that Shahbaz rulled 11 years over Punjab through a stay order issued by Pakistani judiciary. Do you find these judgements acceptable!!

I salute you Mr. 👏
 
And what makes you think that Imran Khan would be allowed to come in power irrespective of the popularity he has?

Would establishment allow him? I highly doubt that
 
Only way to cleanse the filth from Pakistan is mob justice, starting with judges. Make it such an example that nobody should even dare to be seen with suspected corrupt person let alone doing corruption.
 
PTI will resign from all assemblies making 200-300 seata vacat and if by election calls then again pti will take vote and then again resign.

Without opposition there may not be any working parliament
 

