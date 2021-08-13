What's new

BREAKING NEWS: US demanding Ghani to step down as a president to make ceasefire work

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,085
-4
8,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US administration wants puppet ghani to step down as a president to make ceasefire work. Now they realize it's obvious Kabul is going to fall. In order to protect American lives in Kabul they abandoned ghani government.
This is the true worth of ghani administration just for few hundred US lives they don't care about him. Ghar ka kutta na Ghar ka na ghaat ka. How can such a man be a representative of 30 million afghans??
Afghan Taliban adjusted the attitude of uncle SAM really good 👍👍
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom