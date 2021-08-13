BREAKING NEWS: US demanding Ghani to step down as a president to make ceasefire work

US administration wants puppet ghani to step down as a president to make ceasefire work. Now they realize it's obvious Kabul is going to fall. In order to protect American lives in Kabul they abandoned ghani government.This is the true worth of ghani administration just for few hundred US lives they don't care about him. Ghar ka kutta na Ghar ka na ghaat ka. How can such a man be a representative of 30 million afghans??Afghan Taliban adjusted the attitude of uncle SAM really good