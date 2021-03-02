Breaking News: U.S. Treasury blacklists two leaders of Iran-backed Houthi movement

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of prolonging the country's civil war and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Mansur Al-Sa'adi, the Houthi naval forces chief of staff, and Ahmad Ali Ahsan Al Hamzi, the commander of Yemen's Houthi-aligned Yemeni air force and air defense forces.