What's new

BREAKING NEWS: U.S. considering a joint boycott with allies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,175
-1
1,261
Country
United States
Location
United States
U.S. considering joining boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics, State Department says
1617739091708.png

WASHINGTON – The United States and its allies are considering a joint boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the State Department said Tuesday.

“It [a joint boycott] is something that we certainly wish to discuss,” State spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about the Biden administration’s plans ahead of the international games.

“A coordinated approach will not only be in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners,” he added.

Price said that the United States has not yet made a decision but was concerned about China’s egregious human rights abuses. The Olympic Games are due to take place between Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

The potential diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games comes as the Biden administration works to rally allies to mount international pushback on China.

Last month, the United States sanctioned two Chinese officials, citing their roles in serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The sanctions by the Biden administration complement actions also taken by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Beijing has previously rejected U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against the Uyghurs, a Muslim population indigenous to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China. The foreign ministry called such claims “malicious lies” designed to “smear China” and “frustrate China’s development.”

The sanctions came on the heels of a contentious meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska.

Ahead of the Alaska talks, Blinken slammed China’s sweeping use of “coercion and aggression” on the international stage and warned that the U.S. will push back if necessary.

“China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” Blinken said at a news conference in Japan.

Biden, who spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in February, has previously said that his approach to China would be different from his predecessor’s in that he would work more closely with allies in order to mount pushback against Beijing.

“We will confront China’s economic abuses,” Biden said in a speech at the State Department, describing Beijing as America’s “most serious competitor.”

“But we’re also ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so. We’ll compete from a position of strength by building back better at home and working with our allies and partners.”

Tensions between Beijing and Washington soared under the Trump administration, which escalated a trade war and worked to ban Chinese technology companies from doing business in the United States.

Over the past four years, the Trump administration blamed China for a wide range of grievances, including intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices and recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

www.cnbc.com

U.S. considering joining boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics, State Department says

The Olympic Games are due to take place between Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,346
2
10,118
Country
United States
Location
United States
Get Ya Wig Split said:
U.S. considering joining boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics, State Department says
View attachment 731487
WASHINGTON – The United States and its allies are considering a joint boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the State Department said Tuesday.

“It [a joint boycott] is something that we certainly wish to discuss,” State spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about the Biden administration’s plans ahead of the international games.

“A coordinated approach will not only be in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners,” he added.

Price said that the United States has not yet made a decision but was concerned about China’s egregious human rights abuses. The Olympic Games are due to take place between Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

The potential diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games comes as the Biden administration works to rally allies to mount international pushback on China.

Last month, the United States sanctioned two Chinese officials, citing their roles in serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The sanctions by the Biden administration complement actions also taken by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Beijing has previously rejected U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against the Uyghurs, a Muslim population indigenous to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China. The foreign ministry called such claims “malicious lies” designed to “smear China” and “frustrate China’s development.”

The sanctions came on the heels of a contentious meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska.

Ahead of the Alaska talks, Blinken slammed China’s sweeping use of “coercion and aggression” on the international stage and warned that the U.S. will push back if necessary.

“China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” Blinken said at a news conference in Japan.

Biden, who spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in February, has previously said that his approach to China would be different from his predecessor’s in that he would work more closely with allies in order to mount pushback against Beijing.

“We will confront China’s economic abuses,” Biden said in a speech at the State Department, describing Beijing as America’s “most serious competitor.”

“But we’re also ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so. We’ll compete from a position of strength by building back better at home and working with our allies and partners.”

Tensions between Beijing and Washington soared under the Trump administration, which escalated a trade war and worked to ban Chinese technology companies from doing business in the United States.

Over the past four years, the Trump administration blamed China for a wide range of grievances, including intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices and recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

www.cnbc.com

U.S. considering joining boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics, State Department says

The Olympic Games are due to take place between Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
Click to expand...
A joint boycott would be quite the embarrassment for China, especially if Canada and some of the winter powerhouses like Norway and Germany were to follow along.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,463
-14
8,578
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Then they don't get the medals. Whereas China will attend every single Olympics in the west and get #1 in medals. China is an ancient civilization, the oldest continuous civilization in the world dating back 2,000 BC. Chinese are big hearted people, not little hearted people like Americans. That pretty much sums up why Chinese are so liked in the world and Americans are so hated in the world. :china:
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
1,309
-1
3,024
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The good, well-mannered and respectful people of China will be victorious in the long term against the decaying American (political) society. The gun wielding, fastfood eating, racist, p.orn culture has no place in the future.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,614
9
4,750
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Well Chinese will get all the medals since they will be the only ones attending

Looks like North Korea might still send athletes but thats ok


Calls grow louder to boycott Beijing’s Olympics — and analysts warn of retaliation from China
PUBLISHED TUE, APR 6 202112:24 AM EDT

Eustance Huang@EUSTANCEHUANG
SHAREShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via Email
KEY POINTS
  • The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are set to be hosted by Beijing between Feb. 4 to 20.
  • Relations between major Western powers and China have been tense over allegations of severe human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region – home to the Uyghur Muslims, who have been identified by the United Nations, U.S. and UK as a repressed ethnic group.
  • For its part, China has repeatedly denied allegations of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang.

A journalist looks at a display at the exhibition center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yaqing district on February 5, 2021 in Beijing, China.

A journalist looks at a display at the exhibition center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yaqing district on February 5, 2021 in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer | Getty Images
Countries and companies outside China face rising pressure to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, but China will not sit back idly in response, says political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
“Western governments and firms face mounting pressure from human rights advocates and political critics of China to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” according to Eurasia Group analysts.

The Games are due to take place between February 4 to 20.
ADVERTISING

“China will punish countries that boycott the Games with political sanctions and commercial retaliation, but with much greater severity in the athletic boycott scenario,” they said in a report published Thursday.
“If a company does not boycott the Games, it risks reputational damage with Western consumers. But if it does, it risks being shut out of the Chinese market.
Eurasia Group analysts
Click to expand...
“Campaigners have focused on Beijing’s targeted repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which some Western governments have called ‘genocide,‘” the report said. “Calls to shun what activists label the ‘Genocide Games’ will grow as the opening ceremony approaches, increasing risks for governments, corporates, and investors — whether they decide to boycott or not.”
Last month, the governments of Canada, the United Kingdom and United States issued a joint statement accusing the Chinese government of inflicting an “extensive program of repression” on the Uyghur people including detention camps, forced labor and forced sterilizations.
China has repeatedly denied allegations of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang. The foreign ministry last month called such claims “malicious lies”designed to “smear China” and “frustrate China’s development.”
WATCH NOW
VIDEO02:10
China boycotts Nike and H&M for stand on Uyghur labor camp

Businesses have also been caught in the crossfire.
In late March, H&M faced backlash in China over a statement — reportedly from last year — in which the Swedish retailer said it was “deeply concerned” by reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.
Supporters of the Olympic boycott argue that it is “necessary to punish China for its systemic discrimination against ethnic minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang, crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong, and hostility to self-rule in Taiwan,” the Eurasia report said.
Three kinds of boycott
Eurasia outlined three possible scenarios: a diplomatic boycott, an athletic boycott, or a so-called “outlier scenario.”
1. Diplomatic boycott
The most likely scenario — with a 60% probability — is for the U.S. to join at least one other major Western country in a so-called diplomatic boycott of the Games.
“A diplomatic boycott is defined here as downgrading or not sending government representatives to the Olympics and taking other high-profile steps to deny Beijing the limelight as host,” the analysts explained.
Eurasia said the likely participants in a diplomatic boycott would be the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, with the possibility of some European countries joining in.
In Asia, however, U.S. partners such as Japan, India and South Korea — which have “more complex political dynamics” or deeper economic relations with China — are not expected to join such a boycott.
The diplomatic approach is the least drastic scenario, according to Eurasia.
2. Athletic boycott
In this scenario, which has a 30% probability, one or more Western countries could stop their athletes from participating in the Games, perhaps by applying domestic political pressure. An economic boycott is defined as the banning of U.S. spectators, broadcasters, and sponsors.
“Athletic and economic boycotts, which are harder for audiences to ignore, would compel even harsher retaliation from Beijing, possibly involving a diplomatic freeze and more widespread consumer boycotts against Western brands,” Eurasia analysts said.
3. ‘Boycott lite’
This is an outlier scenario where tensions between the West and China ease, and there will be “mild political statements about the Games” but no formal boycott, the analysts said, labeling it as “boycott lite.”
It’s the least likely scenario and only has a 10% chance of happening, they said, adding: “There is currently not much cause for optimism about the trajectory of Sino-Western relations.”
Here, heads of states might decline to attend the Games and cite scheduling conflicts or other non-political excuses. “Rhetoric would fall far short of an enthusiastic endorsement of Beijing as host, but there would be no declaration of a boycott and no presentation of a united Western position,” the report said.
Blowback from China?
A boycott of the Olympics would “diminish any soft power dividend” that Chinese President Xi Jinping had hoped to gain from the event, which gives Beijing “a platform to promote its global status among domestic audiences and project a positive image to billions of foreign viewers around the world,” the Eurasia analysts said.
“Beijing will almost certainly retaliate against countries involved in boycotts,” the analysts said. “Beijing’s direct response to a diplomatic boycott would likely be a reciprocal boycott of Western events and sanctions against prominent boycott advocates.”
WATCH NOW
VIDEO01:01
Fashion brands face boycotts in China over Uyghur stance

Increasingly, consumer businesses based outside China are attempting a balancing act — projecting an image of concern about human rights to consumers outside China on the one hand, while trying to avoid getting shut out of China’s massive market on the other.
“If a company does not boycott the Games, it risks reputational damage with Western consumers. But if it does, it risks being shut out of the Chinese market,” the analysts said.
Due to the high international profile of the Games, retaliation in China could be “even worse” than the present removal of H&M’s commercial presence on the Chinese internet, they said.
Still, the analysts say that most businesses will likely choose to participate in the Olympics as “the potential cost of losing access to the Chinese market will probably outweigh concerns over a Western consumer backlash,” which Eurasia predicts will likely be brief.
— CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom