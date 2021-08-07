BREAKING NEWS: THE SUPREME COURT IN THE US HAS RULED THAT THE COVID PATHOGEN IS NOT A VACCINE, IS UNSAFE, AND MUST BE AVOIDED AT ALL COSTS – BIG PHARM

BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court In The US Has Ruled That The Covid Pathogen Is Not A Vaccine, Is Unsafe, And Must Be Avoided At All Costs – Big Pharma And Anthony Fauci Have Lost A Lawsuit Filed By Robert F Kennedy Jr And A Group Of Scientists! - The Goodly Lawful Society
BREAKING NEWS: THE SUPREME COURT IN THE US HAS RULED THAT THE COVID PATHOGEN IS NOT A VACCINE, IS UNSAFE, AND MUST BE AVOIDED AT ALL COSTS – BIG PHARMA AND ANTHONY FAUCI HAVE LOST A LAWSUIT FILED BY ROBERT F KENNEDY JR AND A GROUP OF SCIENTISTS!
Posted by Joshua Flint | Jul 23, 2021 | Breaking News, Health & Wellness | 0 |
Also See: BOMBSHELL” Viruses Are Nothing More Than Dead Cell Debris – Virus Particles Are Neither Airborne Or Contagious – Nor Do They Cause Any Disease Or Illness! All Germ Theory Has Been Completely Debunked! THE GOVERNMENT CLAIM THAT VIRUSES CAUSE PANDEMICS IS A GIANT HOAX!! https://wp.me/p19seq-aLC
BREAKING NEWS ! Supreme Court has canceled universal vaccination In the United States, the Supreme Court has canceled universal vaccination. Bill Gates, US Chief Infectious Disease Specialist Fauci, and Big Pharma have lost a lawsuit in the US Supreme Court, failing to prove that all of their vaccines over the past 32 years have been safe for the health of citizens! The lawsuit was filed by a group of scientists led by Senator Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr .: “The new COVID vaccine should be avoided at all costs. I urgently draw your attention to important issues related to the next vaccination against Covid-19. For the first time in the history of vaccination, the so-called mRNA vaccines of the latest generation directly interfere with the patient’s genetic material and therefore alter the individual genetic material, which is genetic manipulation, which was already prohibited and was previously considered a crime. The coronavirus VACCINE IS NOT A VACCINE! ATTENTION! What has always been a vaccine? It was always the pathogen itself – a microbe or virus that was killed or attenuated, that is, weakened – and it was introduced into the body in order to produce antibodies. Not even a coronavirus vaccine! It is not that at all! It is part of the newest group of mRNA (mRNA) allegedly “vaccines”. Once inside a human cell, mRNA reprograms normal RNA / DNA, which begins to make another protein. That is, nothing to do with traditional vaccines! Robert F. Kennedy Jr .: “The new COVID vaccine should be avoided at all costs.
II urgently draw your attention to important issues related to the next vaccination against Covid-19.
For the first time in the history of vaccination, the so-called mRNA vaccines of the latest generation directly interfere with the patient’s genetic material and therefore alter the individual genetic material, which is genetic manipulation, which was already prohibited and was previously considered a crime.
The coronavirus VACCINE IS NOT A VACCINE!
Following the unprecedented mRNA vaccine, the vaccinated will no longer be able to treat the symptoms of the vaccine in an additional way.
Vaccinated people will have to come to terms with the consequences, because they can no longer be cured by simply removing toxins from the human body, as in a person with a genetic defect such as Down syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, Turner syndrome, genetic heart failure, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, Rett syndrome, etc. ), because the genetic defect is forever!
This clearly means:
if a symptom of vaccination develops after mRNA vaccination, neither I nor any other therapist can help you, because DAMAGE CAUSED BY VACCINATION WILL BE GENETICALLY Irreversible.
Robert F Kennedy Jr
Law suits against Covid Vaccines
Expected COVID vaccine mandates: CHD is working with a consortium of lawyers to prepare challenges to forthcoming institutional, city and state mandates for COVID vaccines.
The Result:
Federal Law Now Prohibits Mandates of Emergency Use COVID Vaccines, Tests, Masks .
What The Covid Vaccine Really Is….A Pathogen
Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dr David Martin, Dr Judy Mikovits PhD Microbiologist Expose The Pathogen That Is The Covid Shot
