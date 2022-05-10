[BREAKING NEWS] The Pro-China Candidate Wins The Philippines Election !

The previous dude (Duterte) also Pro-China. But Ferdinand Marcos Jr is more Pro-China.
Soon, CIA & bloody NED will release report of worsening human rights in Philippines
Anyway, Congrats for Philippines for the successful of their election
in Hawaii the Ilocanos say Marcos JR is a crook but he's our crook.
He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US.
Bla bla bla whatever you said dude
you do know he and his parents were in exile in Hawaii. Their wealth estimated at 30 billion dollars was airlifted by a fleet of USAF C141 Starlifter in 1986 - true story brah..
USA also got billions from Afghanistan locked awayin Hawaii the Ilocanos say Marcos JR is a crook but he's our crook.
He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US.
Every corrupt politicians balls are locked away in a western bank
When push comes to shove- there's can't be a pro china politician if he is corrupt (which this guy is)
I told you, pure Filipino blood are more China friendly than those candidate with Chinese ancestry. Its better a pure Pinoy being elected as President.
The previous dude (Duterte) also Pro-China. But Ferdinand Marcos Jr is more Pro-China.
Soon, CIA & bloody NED will release report of worsening human rights in Philippines
Anyway, Congrats for Philippines for the successful of their election
When push comes to shove, u can tell if he's really pro-China or usa by the amount of butthurt of usa.Every corrupt politicians balls are locked away in a western bank
When push comes to shove- there's can't be a pro china politician if he is corrupt (which this guy is)