[BREAKING NEWS] The Pro-China Candidate Wins The Philippines Election !

dbc said:

He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US. in Hawaii the Ilocanos say Marcos JR is a crook but he's our crook.He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US. Click to expand...

Bla bla bla whatever you said dudeFyi, Marcos Jr. defeated the pro-US candidate Robredo by landslide. Marcos Jr. wants to continue relations with China. He knows that his father was backstabbed by the US govt. President Marcos was the first Filipino president to open relations with The PRC.Not only that.Marcos Jr (Bong bong) also wants to make a Bilateral deal with China to settle their South China Sea territorial dispute, which is the only sensible option