[BREAKING NEWS] The Pro-China Candidate Wins The Philippines Election !

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
in Hawaii the Ilocanos say Marcos JR is a crook but he's our crook. :lol:
He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US.
 
Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
581A75D5-78D4-468B-B4F8-A8018817CDF2.jpeg

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2...itics-diplomacy-asia-pacific/marcos-us-china/


dbc said:
in Hawaii the Ilocanos say Marcos JR is a crook but he's our crook. :lol:
He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US.
Bla bla bla whatever you said dude :lol:

Fyi, Marcos Jr. defeated the pro-US candidate Robredo by landslide. Marcos Jr. wants to continue relations with China. He knows that his father was backstabbed by the US govt. President Marcos was the first Filipino president to open relations with The PRC.

Not only that.

Marcos Jr (Bong bong) also wants to make a Bilateral deal with China to settle their South China Sea territorial dispute, which is the only sensible option
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
Daniel808 said:
Bla bla bla whatever you said dude :lol:
you do know he and his parents were in exile in Hawaii. Their wealth estimated at 30 billion dollars was airlifted by a fleet of USAF C141 Starlifter in 1986 - true story brah.. :lol:
 
Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
dbc said:
you do know he and his parents were in exile in Hawaii. Their wealth estimated at 30 billion dollars was airlifted by a fleet of USAF C141 Starlifter in 1986 - true story brah.. :lol:
Butthurt again :lol:
Just accept the fact that US backed candidate Leni robredo losing hard to Marcos Jr. (China backed)


Regarding Marcos Sr.

Marcos Sr. knew the rules of the game and outwitted the US govt's influence over PH politics. Marcos actually pressured the US military from their base leases and went on diplomatic missions to Cuba, USSR, Libya, and China.

Prez Marcos did offend Uncle Sam by booting the US military from their US military base lease and challenging the US military expansion in Asia. Here's proof.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
Every corrupt politicians balls are locked away in a western bank

When push comes to shove- there's can't be a pro china politician if he is corrupt (which this guy is)
 
DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
dbc said:
in Hawaii the Ilocanos say Marcos JR is a crook but he's our crook. :lol:
He may be publicly pro China but we have his family heirlooms locked away in the US.
USA also got billions from Afghanistan locked away
Billions from Japan and France and many other countries.
And billions from Russia stolen into USA coffers for later distributions to those that planned and financed and created the war in Ukraine

And now desperately eager to get China billions and trillions into USA grubby paws
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
Sainthood 101 said:
Every corrupt politicians balls are locked away in a western bank

When push comes to shove- there's can't be a pro china politician if he is corrupt (which this guy is)
thanks, perhaps you can explain these facts to your Chinese friends .
 
Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
China
Daniel808 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523902902284161024

The previous dude (Duterte) also Pro-China. But Ferdinand Marcos Jr is more Pro-China.


Soon, CIA & bloody NED will release report of worsening human rights in Philippines 😂

Anyway, Congrats for Philippines for the successful of their election 👍
I told you, pure Filipino blood are more China friendly than those candidate with Chinese ancestry. Its better a pure Pinoy being elected as President.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
There are no Pro-US or Pro-China Filipino President. Only Pro-Philippine

If people have to learn one thing from Duarte 6 years rules. That he has to change from Pro-China to Anti-China and reproaching US in the last few years because of what the Filipino wanted. And I can tell you Duarte is definitely not Pro-US.

Whether or not Marco Jnr is going to lean toward China or the US depends on how China react to Philippine in South China Seas, if the Chinese go hawk Marcos Jnr will be as Pro-US or even more than Duarte.
 

