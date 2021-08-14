What's new

Breaking News: Taliban have operationalized atleast two helicopter

Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,860
3
21,899
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
I wonder if they'll ask Pakistan Air Force to fly them.

Covertly ofcourse.
Click to expand...
Yesterday 2 corps of Aghwan surrendered, so i don't think taliban are going to have any shortage of trained pilots or technicians. Now it will be interesting to see when they'll get their hands on a fixed wing attack aircraft
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,760
19
5,825
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Reichsmarschall said:
Yesterday 2 corps of Aghwan surrendered, so i don't think taliban are going to have any shortage of trained pilots or technicians. Now it will be interesting to see when they'll get their hands on a fixed wing attack aircraft
Click to expand...
If they do, will we see WW2 era dogfights between ANA and IEA Super Tucanos? Hopefully, some kind of political deal is reached and the People of Kabul are spared the ramifications of a massive battle for the city.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom