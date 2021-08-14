Breaking News: Taliban have operationalized atleast two helicopter

Reichsmarschall
Feb 16, 2016
At this rate soon they'll be doing aerobatics in an F16
Yesterday 2 corps of Aghwan surrendered, so i don't think taliban are going to have any shortage of trained pilots or technicians. Now it will be interesting to see when they'll get their hands on a fixed wing attack aircraftI wonder if they'll ask Pakistan Air Force to fly them.
Covertly ofcourse.
If they do, will we see WW2 era dogfights between ANA and IEA Super Tucanos? Hopefully, some kind of political deal is reached and the People of Kabul are spared the ramifications of a massive battle for the city.Yesterday 2 corps of Aghwan surrendered, so i don't think taliban are going to have any shortage of trained pilots or technicians. Now it will be interesting to see when they'll get their hands on a fixed wing attack aircraft