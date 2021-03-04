What's new

BREAKING NEWS: STARSHIP HAS LANDED!!!!

Nasr

Nasr

WATCH: SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES after ‘mostly successful’ test flight & touchdown

Published: 3 Mar 2021 | 23:32 GMT

SpaceX’s SN10 Starship prototype has made a largely successful test flight, soaring some 10km high and performing a shaky upright landing, though a small fire was seen upon touchdown before the craft erupted in a fiery explosion.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367256299923247109

A hot air balloon goes pop!!! :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
https://www.rt.com/usa/517131-spacex-starship-late-abort-text/
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Yes, but it successfully flipped and landed with a soft touchdown. SpaceX had full control throughout flight. That’s huge progress for SpaceX. On to SN11!
 
