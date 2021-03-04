BREAKING NEWS: STARSHIP HAS LANDED!!!!

WATCH: SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES after ‘mostly successful’ test flight & touchdown

Published: 3 Mar 2021 | 23:32 GMTSpaceX's SN10 Starship prototype has made a largely successful test flight, soaring some 10km high and performing a shaky upright landing, though a small fire was seen upon touchdown before the craft erupted in a fiery explosion.