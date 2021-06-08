Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Breaking news: Senior journalist Hamid Mir apologized for defaming army generals
Thread starter
Norwegian
Start date
Today at 9:43 PM
Norwegian
ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,865
8
23,084
Country
Location
Today at 9:43 PM
#1
Blacklight
PROFESSIONAL
Apr 9, 2017
1,969
5
5,857
Country
Location
57 minutes ago
#2
Norwegian said:
View attachment 751680
Click to expand...
Sorry, apology not accepted. You are a traitor, and your nationality should be cancelled. Then you should be banished to the planets shithole, india.
IceCold
PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,766
8
20,012
Country
Location
45 minutes ago
#3
Legal action should be taken against this harami. Please do not let him off easy. He's a snake and will bite again once given a chance.
Winchester
SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
3,725
5
5,839
Country
Location
18 minutes ago
#4
Thumbs up from Asif Ghafoor. Hamid Mir was just Naraaz otherwise he is a patriotic cuddle bear.
Respect4Respect01
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2010
3,798
0
3,524
Country
Location
11 minutes ago
#5
Make him start his program with an apology every single day for rest of his life.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
Mav3rick
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
H
Nepal PM Oli says ‘misunderstandings’ with India resolved
Latest: hualushui
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
Breaking! US-Pakistan talks on military bases reach impasse: report
Latest: VCheng
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Will no longer tolerate bias against Sindh, reiterates Murad Ali Shah
Latest: Blacklight
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
French President Macron got slapped by a man
Latest: Ali_Baba
2 minutes ago
Europe & Russia
US approves use of Chinese drones
Latest: Zsari
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan's Artillery Upgrade Discussions
Latest: Blacklight
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Scorpiooo
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: PakFactor
38 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
T-80 and T-84 Main Battle Tanks Information pool
Latest: iLION12345_1
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
why yoir military use uncomaflaged civillian jeeps
Latest: ssethii
Today at 9:38 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Breaking! US-Pakistan talks on military bases reach impasse: report
Latest: VCheng
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Will no longer tolerate bias against Sindh, reiterates Murad Ali Shah
Latest: Blacklight
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
History of Pakistan Army.
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Pakistan's Economy - News and Updates
Latest: Path-Finder
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan's space program and its first rocket launch
Latest: BRAVO_
8 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
First Sighting Of New Stealth Fighter For Chinese Navy’s Aircraft Carriers
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 8:32 PM
Air Warfare
Finnish Ensio FireArms KAR-21 Multi-Caliber Rifle
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 8:28 PM
Equipment & Gear
These US Military Vehicles And Planes Are Actually Of Foreign Origin
Latest: denel
Today at 8:23 PM
Land Warfare
Elbit Systems UK to provide XACT Night Vision Goggles to UK Armed Forces
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 8:22 PM
Equipment & Gear
PLA Eastern Theater Command PCL-181 self-propelled howitzers tests new tactic in coastal region
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 8:20 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
H
Nepal PM Oli says ‘misunderstandings’ with India resolved
Latest: hualushui
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
T
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: TheImmortal
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
F
Bangladesh: No longer in India’s shadow
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
28 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Wilhelm II
30 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Fincantieri Launches Second OPV, Cuts Steel On Air-Defense LPD For Qatar
Latest: Wilhelm II
35 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom