What's new

Breaking News: Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances in Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions The short Ukraine momentum has come to conclusion

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,471
-3
2,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
It seems like the Mobilization of the Russian forces is slowly being felt across the frontlines and this is early and they have probably only injected into the frontlines at this point only around 20% of the mobilized forces and the result shows immediately. I believe Russia will be on the offensive 10 days from now in a massive way across all the lines...

Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances​


  • Russia’s defence ministry says its forces repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.
  • The ministry also said Russian forces destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region.
www.aljazeera.com

Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in east

Russia’s defence ministry claims Ukrainian advances in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions have been stopped.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Last edited:
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
576
-5
1,128
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hope so.. Ukrainians need to be smeshed up for once and for all. Maybe then we can see inflation reduce in the west.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
4,263
-1
5,901
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Battlion25 said:
It seems like the Mobilization of the Russian forces is slowly being felt across the frontlines and this is early and they have probably only injected into the frontlines at this point only around 20% of the mobilized forces and the result shows immediately. I believe Russia will be on the offensive 10 days from now in a massive way across all the lines...

Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances​


  • Russia’s defence ministry says its forces repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.
  • The ministry also said Russian forces destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region.
www.aljazeera.com

Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in east

Russia’s defence ministry claims Ukrainian advances in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions have been stopped.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
Click to expand...

er - no...

Russian's are telling individuals to leave Kherson immediately as even they do not expect to be able to continue to occupy Kherson much longer .... and you come up with this crap ?
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,471
-3
2,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Ali_Baba said:
er - no...

Russian's are telling individuals to leave Kherson immediately as even they do not expect to be able to continue to occupy Kherson much longer .... and you come up with this crap ?
Click to expand...

That news came out 3 days ago.. But this is fresh news as they have injected mobilized troops to the frontline.. Zelensky's men have been halted and I expect a Russian offensive in the next 10 days

Belarus is also entering the war
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,541
-49
66,279
Country
China
Location
China
MH.Yang said:
The problem for Russia is that they still haven't entered the era of information war.
Click to expand...
I am wondering if Russia has asked China for update to date intel assist for their military offensive.

Battlion25 said:
That news came out 3 days ago.. But this is fresh news as they have injected mobilized troops to the frontline.. Zelensky's men have been halted and I expect a Russian offensive in the next 10 days

Belarus is also entering the war
Click to expand...
Did Belarus send soldiers? I doubt so.. This will give Ukraine reason to attack or shell Belarus.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
4,263
-1
5,901
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Battlion25 said:
That news came out 3 days ago.. But this is fresh news as they have injected mobilized troops to the frontline.. Zelensky's men have been halted and I expect a Russian offensive in the next 10 days

Belarus is also entering the war
Click to expand...

Belarus is NOT entering the war ... they have "shipped" off all their tanks to Russia inexchange for 9,000 Russian soldiers ....

You "expectations" have nothing to do with the ground reality .....
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,471
-3
2,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Ali_Baba said:
Belarus is NOT entering the war ... they have "shipped" off all their tanks to Russia inexchange for 9,000 Russian soldiers ....

You "expectations" have nothing to do with the ground reality .....
Click to expand...

Belarus will never claim to be active but they have send alot of troops into the war but under the deniablity tag
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,454
1
9,992
Country
China
Location
China
Beast said:
I am wondering if Russia has asked China for update to date intel assist for their military offensive.


Did Belarus send soldiers? I doubt so.. This will give Ukraine reason to attack or shell Belarus.
Click to expand...
Russia's backwardness in the information war is not only limited to some weapons. But the whole military system, the way the army is formed, the way of command and so on are backward in all aspects. China can provide Beidou system to Russia and sell various automatic command terminal systems to Russia. However, information warfare actually means that the reconnaissance, command and processing situation is integrated in the terminal, so that commanders can master the enemy and ourselves in real time and react. This has a high requirement for the quality of front-line combatants. The Russian army cannot do that. The performance of HIMARS is not strong, but the unidirectional transparency of battlefield information makes it strong.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China calls for negotiations, cease-fire in Ukraine after Russia's military mobilization announcement
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
MajesticPug
M
Hamartia Antidote
The number of Russians fleeing the country to evade Putin's draft is likely bigger than the original invasion force
Replies
2
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
sammuel
Syria to recognize Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions
Replies
0
Views
376
sammuel
sammuel
Piotr
Putin signs treaties on Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson accession to Russia
2
Replies
15
Views
417
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ukraine has retaken 1,000 square kilometres in a week - Zelensky
2
Replies
20
Views
688
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom