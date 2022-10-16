Breaking News: Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances in Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions The short Ukraine momentum has come to conclusion

Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances​

Russia’s defence ministry says its forces repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.

The ministry also said Russian forces destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region.

Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in east Russia’s defence ministry claims Ukrainian advances in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions have been stopped.

It seems like the Mobilization of the Russian forces is slowly being felt across the frontlines and this is early and they have probably only injected into the frontlines at this point only around 20% of the mobilized forces and the result shows immediately. I believe Russia will be on the offensive 10 days from now in a massive way across all the lines...