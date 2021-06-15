What's new

Breaking News: (RAW) Agent (Pakra Geya) is caught

A grade 18 officer on China's desk in the Foreign Office, is caught by Pakistani agencies. It is alleged that he was spying for RAW.
He has passed valuable information to RAW regarding Pakistan and Chinese interactions.
It is also alleged that he had pass information to the Russians as well.

 
