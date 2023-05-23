What's new

Breaking News: Rana Sanaullah, Intelligence Bureau, and Ministry of Defence Orchestrated May 9th Drama

Will COAS Asim Whiskey squash his own military report to save his skin?

  • Yes

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • No

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Lmao, everyone saw, heard and knows who was responsible. It was PTI leaders who lead crowds to protest, which they later couldn't control and went ape shit.
From screwing over the Corps Comd Lahore who along with his family were reasoning with PTI mobs.
Mobs who filmed themselves even stealing strawberries and pea cocks.

Even the ones identified were PTI supporters.
I myself witnessed PTI youthias burning a memorial at a round about at fking 1am, with alot of them armed with sticks and stones. The cops sitting only like 300 meters from them.

PTI youthia were telling people to switch off lights and getting rowdy.

A fuking 30 something loser sitting with his bachi was seen taunting a family that got stuck at the roundabout filled with these clowns.
 
All we know Asim Munir is in trouble,
2 pronged tactics,
1 st no money for Pak Army jawans for next month future,
2nd accusations of 1971 genocide in Dhaka by Pak Army in international relations,
3rd hopeless situations inside local country siasat
Etc...
 

