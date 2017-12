The driver who ploughed an SUV into a tram stop in the heart of Melbourne came to Australia as a refugee.



Saeed Noori, 32, accelerated into the Christmas shoppers and commuters on Flinders Street at around 4.40pm, with witnesses estimating he was travelling at speeds up to 100 km/h.



He smashed into at least 60 pedestrians as he ploughed into the tram stop, finally coming to a halt at the intersection of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street, leaving 19 people injured.



He was then





Aerial footage shows the damage to the car as shocked pedestrians look on. (9NEWS)



The car remains at the scene as police investigate. (AAP)

The Australian citizen of Afghan descent remains in hospital under police guard, with investigators hopeful to interview him later today.



The 32-year-old has spoken briefly to police about voices, dreams and the "poor treatment of Muslims", but police can find no terrorist links yet and say there is nothing to indicate the event was planned.



Noori, who moved to Australia in 2004, is of Afghan descent with a history of drug use and mental health issues police said.



Both he and the off-duty officer were transported to hospital.



9RAW: Man arrested after car





Aerial footage shows the carnage the car left in its wake. (9NEWS)

Acting Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said while he was yet to be formally interviewed Noori made a number "utterances" to investigators on Thursday night.



"He spoke about dreams, he spoke about voices but he also did attribute some of his actions to the poor treatment of Muslims," Mr Patton told the TODAY Show.



Asked if there were links to terrorism, Commissioner Patton said: "That's certainly one area we're exploring in respect to motivation."



The commissioner also said the man was not known to intelligence agencies.





Front pages of the Herald Sun and The Australian today. (Supplied)



The location of this afternoon's accident. (9NEWS)

Noori will undergo psychiatric assessment and police hope to formally interview him this afternoon.



It emerged this morning that he had missed a medical appointment yesterday. He is also known to police over a minor assault matter in 2010.



Footage this morning appears to show his white Suzuki waiting at traffic lights before pulling out and running straight into the crowd.





Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull condemned the apparent attack.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described the incident as "a despicable and cowardly act".



"I want to reassure all Australians that this is an isolated incident," Mr Turnbull said.



"We should continue to go about our daily lives in the way we always do."



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described the incident as "an horrific act, an evil act" but terrorism has been ruled out.



A COP ON EVERY STREET CORNER IN MELBOURNE MORNING AFTER RAMPAGE





Paramedics have been transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. (Image: Michael DiMarco)



WITNESS ACCOUNTS: 'THERE WERE BODIES FLYING EVERYWHERE'



There was good news this morning on the injured.



Of the 19 initially hurt, there are now just 12 being treated and just one - an 80-year-old man - is critical.



The four-year-old boy is in a stable condition.



9RAW: Witness says car