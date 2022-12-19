Breaking News: PDM submitted no confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi

But they don't have numbers
As long as 6 PMLQ members don't change their mind
Nothing can happen
Still Better priority than organizing orgies while country was on brink of breaking into 2 parts during wsrMore important than the security situation, I guess. Both KPK govt and the establishment are focusing Punjab when we have 2 attacks today. Lakki is still in hostage situation and Bannu attack is still fresh.
Establishment has no part to play in politics, their first priority is providing security not meddling in politics.More important than the security situation, I guess. Both KPK govt and the establishment are focusing Punjab when we have 2 attacks today. Lakki is still in hostage situation and Bannu attack is still fresh.
There has been martial law directly and indirectly for the past 75 years. No good came out of it. let the bloody civilians decide the fate of the country.Just dissolve any fricken assembly and bring Martial Law for next 2-3 decades. Either they will make it or break it. No more drama, no more BS.
Ummm! The army has been doing that since you were in kindergarten Sir!i wish someone bomb these damn courts and assemblies with JDAM
Yes, pervez ilahi in it.All action within 1 hour 30 minutes. Seems preplanned and Pervaiz Elahi knows about it.
A very strange, Secretary Assembly was already there before the arrival of PDM members, who is the right hand of Pervaiz Elahi.
very secretive.
sir ji ...aik world cup ka baad dosra world cup ...i wish someone bomb these damn courts and assemblies with JDAM
Those were not full Martial laws, some form of limping hanging assemblies/democracy was there.There has been martial law directly and indirectly for the past 75 years. No good came out of it. let the bloody civilians decide the fate of the country.