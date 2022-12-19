What's new

Breaking News: PDM submitted no confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
29,348
9
30,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
More to come

Governor ordered a vote of no-confidence session on Wednesday at 4 pm.


1671469013000.png

1671469272009.png



 
Last edited:
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
29,348
9
30,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
All action within 1 hour 30 minutes. Seems preplanned and Pervaiz Elahi knows about it.
A very strange, Secretary Assembly was already there before the arrival of PDM members, who is the right hand of Pervaiz Elahi.

Acetic Acid said:
But they don't have numbers
As long as 6 PMLQ members don't change their mind

Nothing can happen
Click to expand...

very secretive.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,347
6
8,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
More important than the security situation, I guess. Both KPK govt and the establishment are focusing Punjab when we have 2 attacks today. Lakki is still in hostage situation and Bannu attack is still fresh.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,758
-1
4,879
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
More important than the security situation, I guess. Both KPK govt and the establishment are focusing Punjab when we have 2 attacks today. Lakki is still in hostage situation and Bannu attack is still fresh.
Click to expand...
Still Better priority than organizing orgies while country was on brink of breaking into 2 parts during wsr
 
COOKie LOOkie....

COOKie LOOkie....

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2013
187
0
213
Country
United States
Location
United States
Goenitz said:
More important than the security situation, I guess. Both KPK govt and the establishment are focusing Punjab when we have 2 attacks today. Lakki is still in hostage situation and Bannu attack is still fresh.
Click to expand...
Establishment has no part to play in politics, their first priority is providing security not meddling in politics.
The blame for Bannu situation , and rise in terrorism falls on no one else but the army. period!
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,652
-6
8,750
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Just dissolve any fricken assembly and bring Martial Law for next 2-3 decades. Either they will make it or break it. No more drama, no more BS.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,277
66
26,458
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pervez Elahi said yesterday that if the assemblies move towards dissolution, establishment will play it's part and stop it, they have already communicated as such.
 
COOKie LOOkie....

COOKie LOOkie....

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2013
187
0
213
Country
United States
Location
United States
Valar. said:
Just dissolve any fricken assembly and bring Martial Law for next 2-3 decades. Either they will make it or break it. No more drama, no more BS.
Click to expand...
There has been martial law directly and indirectly for the past 75 years. No good came out of it. let the bloody civilians decide the fate of the country.

Imran Khan said:
i wish someone bomb these damn courts and assemblies with JDAM
Click to expand...
Ummm! The army has been doing that since you were in kindergarten Sir!
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,862
-1
3,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
All action within 1 hour 30 minutes. Seems preplanned and Pervaiz Elahi knows about it.
A very strange, Secretary Assembly was already there before the arrival of PDM members, who is the right hand of Pervaiz Elahi.



very secretive.
Click to expand...
Yes, pervez ilahi in it.
Good all are being exposed including pervez faction of q-league.
Election will be held sooner or later and PTI will stand up candidates in Gujrat too. Then whole q-league shall be eliminated like mqm in karachi.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,652
-6
8,750
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
COOKie LOOkie.... said:
There has been martial law directly and indirectly for the past 75 years. No good came out of it. let the bloody civilians decide the fate of the country.
Click to expand...
Those were not full Martial laws, some form of limping hanging assemblies/democracy was there.

What I want is full on dictatorship. No politician should be allowed.

Let them rule over Pak. Let them either make Pakistan or break Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-COAS Bajwa showed path to support PTI: Pervaiz Elahi echoes Moonis Claim
Replies
5
Views
224
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab CM Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi likely to face no-confidence motion
Replies
0
Views
185
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly
Replies
8
Views
451
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to move no-confidence motion against Senate deputy chairman
Replies
0
Views
90
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
K
Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran
27 28 29 30 31 32
Replies
479
Views
25K
Inception-06
Inception-06

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom