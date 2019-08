Breaking news from my confidential sources in ISI and army.



Pakistan is to merge with China.Pakistan will be one of the provinces of China with full autonomy.Pakistanis and Chinese can freely move, work , settle buy property in each other countries.Several high level chinese visit recently brought this issue with Pakistani leadership and the issue is top secret now.Pakistanis will get Chinese passport.Chinese will be an additional official language in Pakistan



Soon a press release will happen in this regard.

Click to expand...