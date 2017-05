india is trying to use ICJ as an appeal against death penalty of kalboshan.

"the ICJ has no jurisdiction to sit on judgment over facts adjudicated in criminal trial under a recognised legal process in any country.” renowned international law expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi.

Soofi – who had represented Pakistan before the ICJ in the nuclear weapon case (Republic of the Marshall Islands) last year and won it too.



According to latest reports, Pakistan revised its commitment to the ICJ and had withdrawn all domestic and national security related issues from the jurisdiction of the court on March 29, thus making it impossible for Modi-led India to pin down Pakistan in this case.



Renowned Indian strategic affairs commentator Brahma Chellany wrote in one of its articles that ICJ may not have the ability to enforce its final order due to Pakistan’s early revision of its terms with ICJ.



In a declaration to the ICJ, days before the announcement of death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan had informed the court that issues related to its domestic sphere and national security issues would no longer be part of the ICJ jurisdiction.



“Disputes relating to or connected with any aspect of hostilities, armed conflicts, individual or collective self-defence or the discharge of any functions pursuant to any decision or recommendation of international bodies, the deployment of armed forces abroad, as well as action relating and ancillary thereto in which Pakistan is, has been or may in future be involved,” stated the declaration made by its envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi.

