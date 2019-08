BREAKING NEWS



PAF is proud of three more heroes (up from 100 to 103), who have been awarded gallantry medals in 'operations against the enemy'. They include:



1) Wg Cdr Noman Ali Khan -- Sitara-e-Jur'at

2) Wg Cdr Faheem Ahmed -- Tamgha-e-Jur'at

2) Sqn Ldr Hasan Siddiqui -- Tamgha-Jur'at



Additionally, several more pilots and air defence controllers who participated in Operation 'Swift Retort' have been awarded medals in the order of 'Basalat', as well as Commendation Certificates.

Click to expand...