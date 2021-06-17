What's new

Breaking News: NIH researchers find more evidence Covid was circulating in the US in December 2019

Researchers have found more evidence that coronavirus was circulating at low levels across the United States as early as December 2019 -- weeks before the first officially reported cases.

Frozen blood samples indicate people in five states -- Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Massachusetts -- were infected with coronavirus days or weeks before any cases were officially reported in those states.

Volunteers taking part in the National Institutes of Health's All of Us study, an ongoing effort to gather health information on 1 million people, donated blood as part of the study. Tests of 24,000 samples taken in early 2020 showed antibodies to coronavirus in the blood of at least nine people, the All of Us researchers reported in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

NIH researchers find more evidence Covid was circulating in the US in December 2019

Coronavirus was likely circulating in the US in December 2019, a new NIH study shows.
Well, yeah. When cases start popping up, it usually means the virus has been circulating for quite a while already.

Also, it still doesn't mean that it didn't come from China. Also, posting twitter posts (which is banned in China, so how are you accessing it?) Isn't really evidence of anything.
 
That Guy said:
Well, yeah. When cases start popping up, it usually means the virus has been circulating for quite a while already.

Also, it still doesn't mean that it didn't come from China. Also, posting twitter posts (which is banned in China, so how are you accessing it?) Isn't really evidence of anything.
yeah,,,simply your presumption...
 
That Guy said:
Well, yeah. When cases start popping up, it usually means the virus has been circulating for quite a while already.

Also, it still doesn't mean that it didn't come from China. Also, posting twitter posts (which is banned in China, so how are you accessing it?) Isn't really evidence of anything.
So you're talking about a time machine. China invented a time machine and an infected Chinese travels back to September 2019 or even earlier.He came to the United States and infected some Americans.Then, after months of transmission, antibodies finally appeared in blood samples from several states in the United States.
 
US probably knows about Covid far earlier, but refuse to let it public. There is no way CDC doesn't know about SARS and MERS coronavirus that causes respiratory problems.
 
