  • Friday, May 24, 2019

Breaking News: NAB Chairman Scandal breaks out on News One

Discussion in 'Pakistan Justice System' started by Canuck786, May 23, 2019 at 11:46 PM.

  May 23, 2019 at 11:46 PM
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

  May 23, 2019 at 11:52 PM
    Wa Muhammada

    Wa Muhammada FULL MEMBER

    Ganda bacha....
     
  May 23, 2019 at 11:56 PM
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    My request to PDF members is to watch May 22, 2019 Capital talk to understand timing of this video. There are rumors that if Chairman resigns, it would require Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif to come together and select the new chairman, which seems impossible. This would mean that new Deputy Chairman would assume duties of the chairman during the interim period.
     
  May 23, 2019 at 11:57 PM
    AgNoStiC MuSliM

    AgNoStiC MuSliM PDF Veteran

    And who is the new Deputy Chairman?
     
  May 23, 2019 at 11:59 PM
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

  May 24, 2019 at 12:01 AM
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Fake news.

    Channel has retracted it and apologised.

    IMG-20190523-WA0036.jpg
     
