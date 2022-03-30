What's new

Breaking News: MQM Leaving Government - Press Conference at 4 pm

It seems to be confirmed now....



As a Karachiite, I have mixed feelings.

It's just overall sad scheme of things.

IK needs to fight back at these families' dynasties.

MQM better not fuk up this time around - what a gamble for Karachi she just played.

MQM is identity of Karachi/Urdu Speaking among sea of ethnicties of Pakistan. She has fair share of good and bad people among her ranks like any other party

Imran Khan may regret why he didn't focus too much on Karachi but only on Afghans, Punjab and KP...

I wish him good luck....He is without a doubt a very rare guy.

Karachi will always respect him for his clean and brave character.
 
Say goodbye to Pakistan. Altaf is gonna be brought back in and he'll campaign for a separate Sindhudesh. Once that starts, its goodbye to Pakistan as a country. Balkanization is starting and the army is fully complicit this time around.
 
Tables can turn, MQM gave the long deadline test both opposition and government.Give and take and strength on ground will decide this shit show contest.
 
Don't keep up much with Pakistani politics.

Could someone explain what this means.

Is PM Khan's PTI at risk of losing power if MQM pull out from the alliance/coalition ?
 
pakpride00090 said:
MQM wale phir chutiya ban gaye.... PPP is your enemy ... Kuch nahi milega iss agreement se..

PPP will bail on its promises once they have achieved their interest.
Jaise Murtaza Wahab ne Tarzan ban ke sabh masle hal ker dene thay. Ya pichle 14 saal se jo che bana rahay hien, waise hi masle hal honge PP ke rehte hoay is deal se.
 

