Breaking news: Mossad behind blackout at Iran nuclear site, intel officials say

Iran calls blackout at Natanz nuclear facility 'nuclear terrorism'

The Mossad spy agency is behind the blackout that occurred at Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz, according to intelligence officials.According to them, the strike was a "substantial hit" to the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.The head of Iran's civilian nuclear program Sunday has called a blackout that struck the country's Natanz nuclear facility "nuclear terrorism."Ali Akbar Salehi made the comments in a report published online by Iranian state television on Sunday night.He did not name a suspect in the sabotage.