After an investigation, it was the Defence Secretary himself or his someone from his team was responsible for this leak , according to the Prime Minister Theresa May. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson strongly rejects this finding. Heather Stewart | Political editor | Wed 1 May 2019 18.41 BSTThe prime minister has sacked Gavin Williamson as defence secretary over the leak from the National Security Council about Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G network.Downing Street issued a statement saying Williamson, a close ally of the prime minister and former chief whip, had been fired.It said: “The prime minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve in the role of defence secretary and as a member of her cabinet.No 10 also published a strongly-worded letter from May to Williamson, in which she suggested he had failed to engage fully with the leak investigation.“It has been conducted fairly, with the full cooperation of other NSC attendees. They have answered all questions, engaged properly, provided as much information as possible to assist with the investigation, and encouraged their staff to do the same. Your conduct has not been of the same standard as others.”Williamson will be replaced as defence secretary by Brexiter Penny Mordaunt, widely regarded as another potential leadership contender, who has been international development secretary.Mordaunt will retain responsibility for women and equalities in her new role. Rory Stewart, the cerebral former diplomat, will become the new international development secretary.Williamson had flatly denied that he was involved in the embarrassing leak – and May’s letter appeared to hint that he had continued to do so when the pair met on Wednesday evening.“In our meeting, I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure. No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified,” she said.Leaks from May’s deeply divided cabinet have become commonplace but it is rare for details of highly-sensitive discussions at the NSC to emerge.The investigation was launched by the cabinet secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, after a backlash from ministers over the security risks of allowing a culture of leaks to continue with impunity.With Williamson now identified as the culprit, Downing Street made clear that the leak inquiry has been shut down.“The prime minister thanks all members of the National Security Council for their full cooperation and candour during the investigation and considers the matter closed,” the statement said.Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson suggested that if Williamson is found to have leaked the story, he should face prosecution under the official secrets act.As a confidant of May, Williamson was closely involved in negotiating the confidence and supply agreement with the Democratic Unionist party, and had recently sought to thaw relations with its senior members at Westminster in a bid to secure their support for the prime minister’s rejected Brexit deal.He was promoted after Michael Fallon was forced to leave the cabinet after admitting his conduct had “fallen short,” over sexual harassment claims.