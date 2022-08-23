What's new

Breaking news live updates: 3 officers removed from service for missile misfire, says IAF

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,766
45
28,351
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

T Raja Singh | Breaking News Live Updates: BJP suspends T Raja Singh from party

BJP suspends party's MLA in Telangana, T Raja Singh; asks him to show cause within 10 days as to why should he not be expelled from the party. Stay h
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

93735202.jpg


18:51 (IST) Aug 23
The officials who have been terminated from service include a Group Captain, a Wing Commander and a Squadron Leader. The officers deviated from the standard operating procedures which led to the accidental firing of the missile: Indian Air Force (IAF) officials
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Lucky Break: How the World Narrowly Avoided Nuclear War in South Asia
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Zarvan
Taiwan NCSIST tests live cruise missiles as Chinese warship nears the island
Replies
13
Views
496
gambit
gambit
Faqirze
Indian Hindus spying for Pakistan
2
Replies
17
Views
976
Zarrar Alvi
Zarrar Alvi
GamoAccu
The Many Unanswered Questions About India’s Missile Accident
Replies
0
Views
592
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: US ARMY $177 billion budget FY23: will ‘maintain’ momentum on modernization, but cuts vehicle buys
Replies
0
Views
600
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom