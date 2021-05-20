What's new

BREAKING NEWS: Landslide vote in the European Parliament to put the EU's investment deal with China on hold

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,229
-3
1,383
Country
United States
Location
United States
EU-China investment deal on hold as MEPs vote to halt talks
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395418261274066945
  • Motion to freeze discussion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment passes by 599 votes to 30, with 58 abstentions
  • China ‘wants the CAI deal badly, but they miscalculated and now continue to underestimate the determination of the European Parliament to defend European interests and values’, MEP Reinhard Buetikofer says
1621528997247.png


www.scmp.com

EU-China investment deal on hold as MEPs vote to halt talks

Motion to freeze discussion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment passes by a landslide vote.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
W

Whizzack

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2019
406
2
382
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Hmm.. I thought this deal, had it gone through, would actually benefit European companies more rather than China.. iirc among others are more market access, better IP protection, no longer required to partner with local companies, etc... even some local Chinese companies / SOEs had voiced their concerns about this deal..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom