Breaking News?Janet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary

anet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary
  • Discussions are still in the early stages and no decision has been made, with considerations including travel risks due to the coronavirus delta variant
  • If the trip goes ahead, she is likely to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country

1628723444139.png


US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses a press conference in Venice in July. Photo: AFP
Janet Yellen is weighing a trip to China in the coming months that would be her first as US Treasury secretary, people familiar with the matter said, as the Biden administration engages in a broad review of policy toward the Asian power and the tariffs on imported goods enacted under former president Donald Trump.
The Treasury Department’s discussions on a possible Yellen visit are in the early stages and no decision has been made, with considerations including travel risks stemming from the delta variant of the coronavirus, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private.
If the trip goes ahead, she would be likely meet Vice-Premier Liu He – regarded as China’s top economic official – and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country.

If the trip goes ahead, she is likely to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country.
Yet another begging visit intended for China to significantly increase buying of US treasury bonds as what had been done in 2010 for GFC. Personally I wouldn't believe she can achieve the goal in the context of China's recent crackdowns on real estate and education markets which indicates they are not planning any drastic increase of RMB printing and hence no reason to increase T-Bonds buying significantly except that for offsetting interest loss on trade surplus.

Pompeo failed it, Blinken and Sullivan failed it, Sherman failed it and so will Yellen.
 
