Breaking News?Janet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary

anet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary

Discussions are still in the early stages and no decision has been made, with considerations including travel risks due to the coronavirus delta variant

If the trip goes ahead, she is likely to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country

Janet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary If the trip goes ahead, she is likely to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses a press conference in Venice in July. Photo: AFPJanet Yellen is weighing a trip to China in the coming months that would be her first as US Treasury secretary, people familiar with the matter said, as the Biden administration engages in a broad review of policy toward the Asian power and the tariffs on imported goods enacted under former president Donald Trump.The Treasury Department’s discussions on a possible Yellen visit are in the early stages and no decision has been made, with considerations including travel risks stemming from the delta variant of the coronavirus, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private.If the trip goes ahead, she would be likely meet Vice-Premier Liu He – regarded as China’s top economic official – and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country.