BREAKING NEWS: IRANIAN NUCLEAR SCIENTIST ASSASSINATED: STATE TV NEWS

Last edited:
The Iranians are full of hot air alot of the time, they lack to ability to hit or respond to anything meaningful. If the strikes last year on airbases were lame compared to the cost that Iran bore. Israel will get away with this, without issue.So many iranian scientists have been assassinated by joos and yet there's hardly any retaliations from iranian sides.
Iranians are nothing but hot air, so much talk and so little action.
If indians tried to do anything funny with our scientists I am damn as hell sure their scientists' head would be rolling in streets of Delhi and Mumbai.
It is suprising how freely Israel can operate in Iran, and not the reverse.

Thankfully, the Indians are smart enough to understand if they tried any funny business with us, we will respond in kind, then with interest!!!
It is suprising how freely Israel can operate in Iran, and not the reverse.
Thankfully, the Indians are smart enough to understand if they tried any funny business with us, we will respond in kind, then with interest!!!