BREAKING NEWS: IRANIAN NUCLEAR SCIENTIST ASSASSINATED: STATE TV NEWS

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

Feb 22, 2017
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Mossad and UAE in action. Time for missiles to rain down on unoccipied military bases in the Emirates.
 
PDF

PDF

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affiliated Telegram Channels are reporting that Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi has died due to an assassination in Absard, Damavand County, Tehran. Reports are unconfirmed at this moment in time. Reports are circulating that an Iranian nuclear scientist has been assassinated in Absard, Iran on social media sites. The reports claimed that Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhri Zade has died due to an assassination.




Who is Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi (محسن فخری‌زاده) (born c. 1961) is an Iranian officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and a Professor of physics at the Imam Hussein University, Tehran. Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi has been subject to a UN Security Council asset freeze and travel notification requirements because the Council says the IAEA has asked to interview Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi and Iran has refused to make him available. According to the UN designation, Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi is a senior Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics scientist and former head of the Physics Research Center (PHRC). The IAEA has asked to interview him about the activities of the PHRC over the period he was head, but he had refused.

Western intelligence notes

Western intelligence charges he is or was the man in charge of Iran’s nuclear programme, Project 111. Western powers assert Project 111 is or was an attempt to create a nuclear bomb for Iran, though Iran claims its program is solely for civilian purposes and that the information provided by Western intelligence agencies is fake or forged. According to the New York Times, Mr. Fakrizadeh is described in classified portions of American intelligence reports as deeply involved in an effort to design a nuclear warhead for Iran. The United States is reportedly keeping pressure on him.

An internal 2007 Iranian document leaked

An internal 2007 Iranian document leaked to the Sunday Times identified Fakhrizadeh as the chairman of the Field for the Expansion of Deployment of Advanced Technology (FEDAT), the cover name for the organization running Iran’s nuclear weapons programme. The document, entitled Outlook for special neutron-related activities over the next 4 years, lays out a four-year plan to develop a uranium deuteride neutron initiator.

 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

So many iranian scientists have been assassinated by joos and yet there's hardly any retaliations from iranian sides.
Iranians are nothing but hot air, so much talk and so little action.
If indians tried to do anything funny with our scientists I am damn as hell sure their scientists' head would be rolling in streets of Delhi and Mumbai.
 
MTN1917

MTN1917

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was always under threat, even Netanyahu mentioned him by name.
206711_673.jpg


We have to wait for official confirmation
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

The Iranians are full of hot air alot of the time, they lack to ability to hit or respond to anything meaningful. If the strikes last year on airbases were lame compared to the cost that Iran bore. Israel will get away with this, without issue.

It is suprising how freely Israel can operate in Iran, and not the reverse.

Thankfully, the Indians are smart enough to understand if they tried any funny business with us, we will respond in kind, then with interest!!!
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Can you imagine indian airforce crossing border and killing Pakistanis at whim. PAF would lay waste to their FOB. Iranians need to retaliate and retaliate hard this is the only way to make your enemies fear you.
 
MTN1917

MTN1917

3 or 4 of the assasins have been killed a sophisticated attack involving car bombing and shooting
 
arjunk

arjunk

If there is a war, then Pakistan will unfortunately be dragged in, be it by direct conventional means or by mossad/raw/cia proxies crossing the Balochistan border.

This must be cooled down ASAP.
 
Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

Give them a finger and they'll take an arm.

Not answering these terror attacks will only encourage the enemy to kill more and more scientists. Azerbayjan, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi are heavens for mossad. They have invited mossad next to Iran to kill Iranian scientists. From inside there are anti-nationalist zionists in the government and intelligence agencies (liberals like zibakalam, but also among islamists). Killing of our scientists had no serious consequence for them and now they feel safe to kill more. This will not be the last terror attack against scientists in Iran.

Without these factors, it would not be possible to assassinate 4 and now 5 scientists middle of Iran.
 
