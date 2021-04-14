What's new

Breaking News: Iran Starts 60% Uranium Enrichment

How a Terror act against Iran backfires.. This is huge..Iran going from 20% to 60% ..nuclear bomb is now clearly insight...Nathan_yahoo must be wetting his pants.. :azn: :azn::azn:

Iran has announced today in a letter to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency that it would begin 60% enrichment, he said.

Another 1,000 centrifuges with 50% more capacity will be added to the machines in Natanz, in addition to replacing the damaged ones, he added.

Earlier, after the recent sabotage of the Natanz enrichment facility, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi announced that a new generation of machines will be installed in Natanz and several other technical measures will be announced this week.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Following the incident, AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

Iran starts 60% enrichment: Araghchi
TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced the beginning of 60% enrichment in the Natanz Enrichment Facility.
