Breaking news!! Indian defence minister concende losing 38000 sq kms territory to China.

China has illegally occupied over 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh​


[COLOR=rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65)]Sep 15, 2020, 04:16PM ISTSource: Times Now[/COLOR]
Speaking at the Lok Sabha over LAC row, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and China have different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that the border issue remains unresolved. Rajnath Singh said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. He further said that China has unauthorized occupation of approximately 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Besides, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Azad Kashmir to China, he added.
 
Ever heard of Aksai Chin?
 
This isn't new territory. Rajnath Singh was talking about Aksai Chin which was lost during the 62 war which is about 38k sq.km

1600189554805.png


But again, cheerleaders needed something to ejaculate to and naturally assumed it's new territory to suit their narrative :cuckoo:
 
