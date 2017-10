Exclusive: How China Has Built Major Roads In Doklam



Satellite images show two roads from Doklam which separately lead to the town of Yatung in the Chumbi Valley, where China bases the soldiers that it uses for its operations in the high-altitude Doklam Plateau.





Story Highlights

Satellite images show China steadily making roads in Doklam

Some run a few hundred metres from Indian posts like Doka La in Sikkim

India, China standoff over Chinese road in Doklam ended in August