Breaking News : FIA raids House of Dr Arsalan

They will bring PTI to its knees. They can only survive if they could keep the ideology in their hearts, because the next people in the line will follow the same principles as IK. Look at PPP, they had the ideology but slowly went secular and then corrupt. The workers need to be trained in the ideology of PTI (if they have one). I would suggest teach and train them in the history of Pakistan, Pakistan movement, what did the founders say, what principles they taught, the culture, values. Do we tolerate corruption, bribery, slavery. What role model state did they want?
 
Mentee said:
Wait for auditor general's not so kosher reports eroding the myth of honest bold and handsome ------ .
I totally agree 100%.

Courts did not call a single witness in the Model Town case or in case of Rana Sana Ullah but there would be extremely speedy justice against PTI which would be visible to even to a bind person.

They wouldn't bother with auditor general report which may take few months to cook.
 
313ghazi said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512959031366803460
they were sending my best best pal ( in the US) threats ( from Pak) about his posts blaming Gen Bajra for cowardice and praising PMIK.
This pal of mine is super super close to the former PM & Prez of IJK and I met them couple of time here in the US. This was like a year ago or so. FYI the IJK PM and Prez. were all praises for PMIK while this phone *** mullah Fazlu was spreading lies that PMIK made compromizes. Gen Bajra asked this phony mullah to certain things to distract PMIK form focusing too much on kashmir issue.
 
Bbc is saying there was an attempt made to oust you know who was responsible for the whole shebang. But the order was blocked before it could leave ministry of defence, the Islamabad court was opened just in case. This stuff is pretty serious. There's also an audio doing rounds on Indian media allegedly by a brigadier sending salawats on the one that must not be named for his role.
 

