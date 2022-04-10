What's new

Breaking News : Establishment raids House of Dr Arsalan

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,343
3
3,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dude, they haven't even formed the Government yet. Who do you think is carrying out these raids?
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,461
77
32,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The raids are being carried out by the Army - this is a General Bajwa led operation. The opposition hasn’t even formed the government yet.

Call Gen Bajwa what he is - a traitor, American slave & sell out.
 
P

pakman12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2014
551
1
518
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
The raids are being carried out by the Army - this is a General Bajwa led operation. The opposition hasn’t even formed the government yet.

Call Gen Bajwa what he is - a traitor, American slave & sell out.
Click to expand...

We need proof it was indeed an army operation. If it was then Bajwa is the biggest traitor I have ever seen.
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,343
3
3,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can we all agree now that raids, arrests, beating up journalists, no matter whatever their political opinion maybe, IS ALWAYS a bad idea. Because ultimately it can be used against you too. People should apologise for defending Matiuallah Jan's abduction and Asad Toor's beating. We all know who did that too.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,461
77
32,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
pakman12 said:
We need proof it was indeed an army operation. If it was then Bajwa is the biggest traitor I have ever seen.
Click to expand...
Oh bhai, LHC opened in the middle of the night on mere rumors of IK dismissing COAS.

Opposition hasn’t even formed government late last night when these raids occurred - outside of opposition, who do you think has the influence to go after PTI’s social media resources?
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,461
77
32,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
N.Siddiqui said:
Was this a FIA raid or by army intelligence.
Click to expand...
Either way, would have been carried out on the instructions of the Army leadership.

The opposition might eventually go this route as well, but the speed at which this occurred points to Army leadership culpability.

The amount of abuse Gen Bajwa and the Army leadership is getting on social media because of their role in selling out Pakistan & overthrowing an elected government - this was a panicked reaction on their part.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 6, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts
Replies
7
Views
682
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Around 24 PTI MNAs staying in Sindh House, claims Raja Riaz
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor
HAIDER
2 dissident PTI MNAs in Sindh House come out in the open
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
3K
The Terminator
The Terminator
muhammadhafeezmalik
Ex-CJ GB claims in signed affidavit: ‘Saqib Nisar directed not to release Nawaz, Maryam before 2018 elections’
2
Replies
29
Views
10K
Bilal.
B
V. Makarov
  • Locked
Without the reformation of the Establishment, there can be no change in Pakistan.
Replies
6
Views
262
flameboard
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom