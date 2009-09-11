Breaking News !! > Chinese virologist claims she has proof COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab !

What's new

Chinese virologist claims she has proof COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab

Chinese virologist claims she has proof COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab
By Natalie Musumeci
September 11, 2020 | 5:30pm​


Dr. Li-Meng Yan

Dr. Li-Meng Yan



A Chinese virologist who has reportedly been in hiding for fear of her safety has stepped out into the public eye again to make the explosive claim that she has the scientific evidence to prove COVID-19 was man-made in a lab in China.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a scientist who says she did some of the earliest research into COVID-19 last year, made the comments Friday during an interview on British talk show “Loose Women.”

When asked where the deadly virus that has killed more than 900,000 around the globe comes from, Yan — speaking via video chat from a secret location — replied, “It comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China’s government.”

She insisted that widespread reports that the virus originated last year from a wet market in Wuhan, China, are “a smokescreen.”
“The first thing is the [meat] market in Wuhan … is a smokescreen and this virus is not from nature,” Yan claimed, explaining that she got “her intelligence from the CDC in China, from the local doctors.”

The virologist has previously accused Beijing of lying about when it learned of the killer bug and engaging in an extensive cover-up of her work.
She had said that her former supervisors at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, a reference laboratory for the World Health Organization, silenced her when she sounded the alarm about human-to-human transmission in December last year.

In April, Yan reportedly fled Hong Kong and escaped to America to raise awareness about the pandemic.

Now, she said she is planning to release scientific evidence to prove that the virus was made inside a lab in Wuhan.

“The genome sequence is like a human finger print,” she told the talk show. “So based on this you can identify these things. I use the evidence … to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the only ones who made it.”

Yan added, “Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, you can read it, and you can check and identify and verify by yourself.”
We may now know the origins of coronavirus, according to scientists

“This is the critical thing for us to know the origin of the virus,” she said. “If not we cannot overcome it — it will be life-threatening for everyone.”
She said she is coming out now because “I know if I don’t tell the truth to the world, I will be regretful.”
Yan also claimed that before fleeing China, her information was wiped from government databases.

“They deleted all my information,” she told “Loose Women,” claiming that people have been recruited “to spread rumors about me, that I’m a liar.”
Yuan Zhiming, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has previously denied reports that the bug accidentally spread from his facility.
“There’s no way this virus came from us,” Zhiming told state media in April.

nypost.com

Chinese virologist claims she has proof COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab

A Chinese virologist who has reportedly been in hiding for fear of her safety has stepped out into the public eye again to make the explosive claim that she has the scientific evidence to prove COV…
nypost.com
 
Hi Everyone in PDF,
I heard some one just confessed that, he made Covid-19 in US bio lab at Fort Detrick.
I heard some one just confessed that, he made Covid-19 in India bio lab at New Delhi.
I heard some one just confessed that, he made Covid-19 in xxx bio lab at xxxxx.
 
More and more evidence show that the virus started somewhere in US last year.

Coronavirus may have reached LA even before China announced its outbreak

Coronavirus may have reached LA even before China announced its outbreak By Karen Kaplan Los Angeles Times (TNS) Sep 10, 2020 Updated 14 hrs ago LOS ANGELES — Was the novel coronavirus on the loose in Los Angeles way back in December, before the World Health Organization was even aware of an...
defence.pk
 
Was a US lab virUS way before they shared the virUS with the Chinese.

www.bitchute.com

deW9WGxmP37b

One America News report on how the North Carolina Biological Labs had the bioweapon coronavirus
www.bitchute.com

China was set up with the virUS and was released during the Wuhan Games.

The Wuhan Lab was started and funded by the USA and their agents.

Coronavirus may have been spreading since Wuhan Military Games last October
Suspected cases among international athletes months before China's first report to WHO

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer

2020/05/12 21:35

[IMG alt="Elodie Clouvel (Facebook, Elodie Clouvel photo)
"]https://tnimage.s3.hicloud.net.tw/photos/2020/05/12/1589288337-5eba9d91b74b5.jpg[/IMG]

Elodie Clouvel (Facebook, Elodie Clouvel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world is beginning to reexamine when COVID-19 first broke out after a French athlete broke the news that she suspects she contracted it while participating in an athletic event in Wuhan, China in Oct. 2019 — two months earlier than China first acknowledged confirmed cases to the WHO, CNA reported on Monday (May 11).
According to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA), French pentathlon world champion Elodie Clouvel said that when she and her boyfriend Valentin Belaud took part in the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan in last October, many French athletes, including herself, fell ill. At the time they all assumed it to be the flu, but she said that some of them were quite sick.
She went on to say that she had recently visited a military doctor who told her she may have had coronavirus, as many on the French team had been ill at the same time, according to CNA.
The RFA report pointed out that former Italian fencing Olympian Matteo Tagliariol also said that when he participated in the Military World Games, he and five roommates all got sick with symptoms often seen in COVID-19 patients and experienced a long recovery time afterward. He said his fever and difficulty breathing continued even a week after returning home.
Antibiotics did not work, and it took three weeks for him to recover. His son and partner also fell ill; then, a couple of months later, the coronavirus outbreak made the news.
Several Swedish athletes were also reportedly unwell, including swimmer Raphael Stacchiotti. These suspected cases support the view of some Swedish epidemiologists that the virus may have been spreading in Sweden as early as November last year.
Nearly 10,000 athletes from 100 countries participated in the Wuhan sporting event. The international medical journal “Infection, Genetics and Evolution” on May 5 published a British study on its website indicating that COVID-19 may have already been spreading rampantly between Oct. 6 and Dec. 11, according to CNA.


www.taiwannews.com.tw

Coronavirus may have been spreading since Wuhan Military Games last October | Taiwan News

Suspected cases among international athletes months before China's first report to WHO
www.taiwannews.com.tw
 
Plenty of research has been done on the virus if there was such a case of engineering then i doubt Americans and West would have left any stone turned to malign china. Plenty of so called scientists have already made claims but provided zero proof for it. Indians would have been the first to cheer by calling it Chinese virus due to their racist tendencies.
 
Just as expected Indian trolls will spam extra hard now with Anti Chinese propaganda fake news anywhere they can find because of the butt hurt due to Ladakh butt kicking by China. :cheesy:
 
Pandora said:
Plenty of research has been done on the virus if there was such a case of engineering then i doubt Americans and West would have left any stone turned to malign china. Plenty of so called scientists have already made claims but provided zero proof for it. Indians would have been the first to cheer by calling it Chinese virus due to their racist tendencies.
I am sure the virus is engineer but the creator is not stupid enough to leave traits of engineering it behind and easy to be uncovered. It could have go thru some kind of incubator go crosdbreed from a cocktail of HIV and SARS to accelerate it's evolution. Therefore disguising itself as something natural evolution.

Most possible source all point to US.
www.google.com

Lab-Made Coronavirus Triggers Debate

The creation of a chimeric SARS-like virus has scientists discussing the risks of gain-of-function research.
www.google.com

Take note of the article date!
 
vi-va said:
Hi Everyone in PDF,
I heard some one just confessed that, he made Covid-19 in US bio lab at Fort Detrick.
Someone from India confessed this.

CiA kills those who knew about this. This is their new 9/11.


Those of us who knew the USA did this, also knew this was spreading far before January-March in the West.

 
