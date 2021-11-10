What's new

BREAKING NEWS: China's Evergrande has officially defaulted

Why CCP has suddenly turned gun on its own Private Industries first tech, edutech, gaming, online cabs, and now real estate. Due to their policy another real estate giant Kaisa is nearing bankruptcy.
 
What were the regulators doing when these companies were getting in debt up to their eyeballs ?
 
First of all China ain't collasping or going anywhere now that we got that out of the way...

Any sane person who has a little bit of a functioning brain left would pray to god that China's economy never collapses these who are celebrating this fake news would become these who would cry most if such a news ever were true.. What do you think China would do if her economy goes overnight use your brains for once and than think about it for a while let that process run thru your mind....... Now that we have seen the consequence of it and what it would mean to the world take heed O' ignorant soul take heed...

The world economy or any major invididual economy can never collapse by itself unless it is caused by natural disaster if this news was true the Indians and everyone in the world would have been sweating a bucket due to fear....

Technically speaking a economical collapse would not even mean the demise of China but the rise of China which is quite the opposite if you think about it carefully this would set them FREE and let the dragon out... The dragon is sleeping and satisfied currently and you wanna keep it that way the economy collapse will wake the dragon up and unleash it...

Lets just say for fun sake it would happen one day.. 24 hours later in Beijing square WW3 would be declared... China would come out swinging for the fences what would unfold would be biblical proportions a carnage unlike anything the world has witnessed

Let me just humor you for a bit... India would exit from the history books altogether within 12 months later after such incident
 
