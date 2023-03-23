BREAKING NEWS: Canada’s Population Grows by Over 1 Million for First Time!!!! (Annual expansion of 2.7%)

Get Ya Wig Split
Canada’s Population Grows by Over 1 Million for First Time
- Annual expansion of 2.7% is fastest among advanced economies
- Rush of newcomers strains housing market, health-care system
Canada’s population grew 2.7% in 2022, the fastest expansion among advanced economies and on par with many African nations.
The country added a record 1,050,110 people over a one-year period to Jan. 1, bringing the total population to 39,566,248, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa.
It marks the first time the immigrant-friendly northern nation grew by more than a million people in a year. If sustained, that growth rate would lead to Canada doubling in size in about 26 years, the statistics agency said.
absolutely nuts!!! If sustained, that growth rate would lead to Canada doubling in size in about 26 years, the statistics agency said!!!
