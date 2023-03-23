What's new

BREAKING NEWS: Canada's Population Grows by Over 1 Million for First Time!!!! (Annual expansion of 2.7%)

Canada’s Population Grows by Over 1 Million for First Time​

  • Annual expansion of 2.7% is fastest among advanced economies
  • Rush of newcomers strains housing market, health-care system

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638578284869853184


Canada’s population grew 2.7% in 2022, the fastest expansion among advanced economies and on par with many African nations.
The country added a record 1,050,110 people over a one-year period to Jan. 1, bringing the total population to 39,566,248, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa.

It marks the first time the immigrant-friendly northern nation grew by more than a million people in a year. If sustained, that growth rate would lead to Canada doubling in size in about 26 years, the statistics agency said.

Canada's Population Grows by Over 1 Million for First Time

Canada’s population grew 2.7% in 2022, the fastest expansion among advanced economies and on par with many African nations.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote absolutely nuts!!! If sustained, that growth rate would lead to Canada doubling in size in about 26 years, the statistics agency said!!!

In addition, the United States should also increase the immigration quota to about 3-5 million people

North American population by 2050

US: 500 million
Mexico: 150 million
Canada: 100 million
Caribbean: 50 million
Total: 800 million

@beijingwalker nearshoring is coming soon :guns:

