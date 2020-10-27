Breaking News: Blast reported at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony

What's new

Blast reported at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony

Blast reported at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony
Ali Akbar | Sirajuddin 27 Oct 2020
People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV

People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV

People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV

People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV

People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV

An explosion has been reported at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman has confirmed.
There are reports of multiple injuries. Police and rescue officials have reached the scene.
SSP Aman said investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.
Last month, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Seven have been martyred. TTP is striking again. We gave them the chance to regroup. India made sure they all get back together and we were sleeping. Until we make India pay the price this crap will keep happening. India needs to pay the price for its crimes.
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

Pakistan is under attack by coordinated internal and external forces that are using terrorism, propaganda and sedition to unravel the country.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Why don't we dig a 500ft deep / half a mile wide moat with LMG's pointing in Afghanistan's general direction.
 
