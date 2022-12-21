What's new

Breaking News: Bajwa was working with Hussain Haqqani the traitors to undermine Pakistan for his own power

How did such a major traitor make it to the top office of COAS is mindboggling???????

The only rational conclusion is that the entire institution has been compromised and has many traitors in high places throughout the organization. It's game over Pakistan.
 
Clutch said:
How did such a major traitor make it to the top office of COAS is mindboggling???????

The only rational conclusion is that the entire institution has been compromised and has many traitors in high places throughout the organization. It's game over Pakistan.
that entire institution is comprised and has been for a long time !
 
Listen to Imran Riaz Khan vlog yesterday on his meeting with IK and some revelations regarding Bajwa.

This HH thing is a shocker. Can we believe Shireen Mizari.

Can write the whole book out of this fiasco.

The military had a huge axe to grind against HH. Why would Bajwa put a good word for him? Unless he is compromised.
 
At this stage I would think Bajwa has sold the nuclear deactivation code to USA
it is best to just reset all passwords

cntrl+alt+delete those passwords in windows xp
 
Olympus81 said:
Listen to Imran Riaz Khan vlog yesterday on his meeting with IK and some revelations regarding Bajwa.

This HH thing is a shocker. Can we believe Shireen Mizari.

Can write the whole book out of this fiasco.

The military had a huge axe to grind against HH. Why would Bajwa put a good word for him? Unless he is compromised.
Imran Riaz has lost it somewhat. He may as well join PTI.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
At this stage I would think Bajwa has sold the nuclear deactivation code to USA
it is best to just reset all passwords
Why would he only sell the codes? He is a good soldier. He has likely planted some Stuxnet like viruses in the firmware and may have shorted some wires to be doubly sure.
 
Incredible. The Americans got Bajwa by the scruff of the neck. To me it seems that Bajwa was willing to sell. The Americans simply complied.
 

