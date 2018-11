Switched on the tv to watch australia vs south africa odi which is going on in perth...i was wondering like 'why is scorecard on screenlooking different'..a little while later i saw commentators names flashing on the screen...it had mark waugh..i was like 'arey ,isnt he a fox sports commentator who does commentary on big bash?'...i looked up google and found out the nine sports lost the bid and it would be fox sports that os going to telecast cricket in Australia.



I am saddened...fox sports commentary or quality is nowhere anywhere close to nine sports...I have been watching cricket in Australia on channel nine since the days of 1991 ..i remember a tie match between india and WI in 1991 benson and hedgea series. India scored 126 and successfully defended it..sachin bowled the last over in which he got cummins out.

It was immediately followed by 1992 WC..india beating pakistan...unforgettable..india getting closer to beating australia in that WC..ravi shastri ate up so many balls which led to our defeat.

I remember me supporting pak in the finals against england in my friends home..i was just 10 yrs..my friends father said some thing like pakistanis are **** of *****..i supported pakistanis as i felt it was our neighbouring country..

So many memories attached with channel nine..really sad to know that i wont be watching cricket on it anymore..at least for another minimum six years

Click to expand...