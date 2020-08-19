BREAKING NEWS: Apple is now a $2 trillion company

Apple hit a market cap of $2 trillion Wednesday, doubling in valuation in just over two years. It’s the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the $2 trillion milestone. Apple’s share price briefly hit $467.77, which pushed it over a $2 trillion market cap. Apple first reached a $1 trillion market cap on Aug. 2, 2018. Wall Street has largely expected Apple to be the first to surpass the $2 trillion mark. On July 31, Apple surpassed the state oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. It didn’t take long for other tech giants to match Apple’s $1 trillion market cap. Today, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all have market caps above $1 trillion. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/19/apple-reaches-2-trillion-market-cap.html?