  • Friday, August 21, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Apple is now a $2 trillion company

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Get Ya Wig Split, Aug 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM.

  Aug 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM
    Get Ya Wig Split

    Get Ya Wig Split FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    841
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 848 / -3
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States


    Apple hit a market cap of $2 trillion Wednesday, doubling in valuation in just over two years. It’s the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the $2 trillion milestone.

    Apple’s share price briefly hit $467.77, which pushed it over a $2 trillion market cap.


    Apple first reached a $1 trillion market cap on Aug. 2, 2018. Wall Street has largely expected Apple to be the first to surpass the $2 trillion mark. On July 31, Apple surpassed the state oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

    It didn’t take long for other tech giants to match Apple’s $1 trillion market cap. Today, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all have market caps above $1 trillion.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/19/apple-reaches-2-trillion-market-cap.html?

     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM
    Get Ya Wig Split

    Get Ya Wig Split FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    841
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 848 / -3
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States



    Apple is now worth $2 trillion

    New York (CNN Business)Among its many accomplishments -- the iPhone, the iPad, iTunes, the App store -- Apple can now boast of one more: It is now worth more than $2 trillion, making it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone.

    The iPhone maker's stock briefly hit the $2 trillion mark Wednesday. Shares have surged almost 60% this year and are at an all-time high. Apple (AAPL), currently trading at nearly $470 a share, is about to become more affordable for average investors to purchase, too.

    The company's stock will split four-for-one at the end of the month, which will cut the price of a single share to about $117. The value of Apple remains the same since the company will simply have more shares trading at a lower price.

    Tesla (TSLA) also recently announced a stock split -- a move that could attract more millennial and Gen Z investors.

    Apple reached the $2 trillion mark just over two years after passing the $1 trillion level.

    It's not the first company in the world to be valued that high. Saudi Aramco topped that mark in December when it went public, but plunging oil prices have hurt the company's stock. Apple passed Saudi Aramco earlier this month after reporting strong earnings.

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/19/tech/apple-stock-two-trillion-market-value/index.html
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 8:19 PM
    Desi_Guy

    Desi_Guy FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    140
    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 99 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    They didn't take much time doubling their share from $ 1 Trillion to now 2, however what they did took was.......kidneys of a lot of people :usflag:
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 8:50 PM
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,405
    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,796 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    United States
  Aug 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM
    Liaslia

    Liaslia FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    98
    Joined:
    Sep 16, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 25 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Survey of 1.2 million Chinese people say 95% will stop using Iphones if..

    Read all: http://chilp.it
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,200
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,758 / -1
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States

    Congrats to Apple. They’ll just keep growing from here as they head into the 5G IPhone super cycle and holiday season. Apple is now larger than the Italian economy.
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM
    mike2000 is back

    mike2000 is back SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,956
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +18 / 7,721 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Opppppps......the US is collapsing. :chilli::D:P
     
