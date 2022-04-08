What's new

BREAKING NEWS - A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to 31 years in jail.

Hero? what good has Hafiz Saeed done for Pakistan and its people? good riddance they finally arrested him. He`s a liability and brought nothing but bad press and sanctions to the nation.
 
When did he became hero. as nowadays people are in no mood to hear this because....

1649426786087.png
 
He was a hero in the sense he did some great humanitarian work in Pakistan. There was no real evidence against him except for rabid pajeet claims but it's obv the establishment is trying to get on the good side of USA.
 
You post some tweets regarding a terrorist and then claim he is a national hero...

Are you a terrorist sympathizer or are you going to provide some context?
 

