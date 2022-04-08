BREAKING NEWS - A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to 31 years in jail.

Jf-17 block 3
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 10, 2020
- 982
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistani Hero who scarified so much for the country is sentenced to 31 years in jail to please FATF.
Last edited:
He was.Lol wtf when the hell he was our hero
what he did, he is not our hero loloSad seeing Pakistanis so ignorant about Hafiz Saeed sahab
He had the second largest ambulance fleet after Edhi and was leading relief effort after Kashmir earthquake and 2010 floodsLol wtf when the hell he was our hero
What he did? You mean what is he accused of by India and US? Mumbai was a false flag attack.what he did, he is not our hero lolo
New Recruit
What did other Jihad for the betterment of Pakistan??? i think he did nothingWhat he did? You mean what is he accused of by India and US? Mumbai was a false flag attack.
Why is he a terrorist? Because India and US says so? Mumbai was a false flag.You post some tweets regarding a terrorist and then claim he is a national hero...
Are you a terrorist sympathizer or are you going to provide some context?