Breaking: Nawaz Sharif upped the ante - Military Top Brass “will be held accountable for their crimes very soon”.

PaklovesTurkiye said: PDM fires fresh salvo at security establishment for alleged political meddling



Nawaz Sharif says military brass will be held ‘accountable for their crimes’









Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif says her daughter Maryam Nawaz being threatened that if she doesn't stop she will be 'smashed'. SCREEN GRAB



Former prime minister and



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the 11-party opposition alliance aiming to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government — has repeatedly criticised the establishment for its alleged role in politics.



In their news conference on Monday, the PDM leaders again denounced the establishment’s alleged interference in politics, saying the intelligence agencies coerced lawmakers into voting for the ruling PTI candidates during the recently-held Senate elections.



PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there was evidence that intelligence agencies violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and tried to influence the March 3 Senate polls by threatening and luring the voters.



“The PDM condemns the move and warns that if the same tactics are repeated during the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman then the PDM would be compelled to present all the evidence before the public,” Fazl said.



In a short video clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Nawaz Sharif claimed that his daughter and PML-N vice president was receiving threats. “First, you disregarded the modesty of Maryam in Karachi by breaking the door of her hotel room in the middle of the night and now you are saying that if she doesn't stop she will be smashed."



He lauded Maryam for raising "voice for the people", saying that she will continue the movement of respect for vote.



He alleged that the public mandate was stolen in the general elections of 2018 and an incompetent person was imposed upon the nation. "If that wasn't enough now they helped the same person in Senate elections. The Daska by-elections also saw record rigging," he added.



Nawaz also said that claims were made that they will not be dragged into the political matter but the reality is different.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1370038221103525895

Earlier today, during a press conference, PML-N leaders alleged that their senators are receiving phone calls from "representatives of the state" not to vote for the PDM joint candidates but for the candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



"I want to believe DG ISPR [when he says the army has nothing to do with politics] but our senators have been complaining that they are receiving phone calls," former prime minister and PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.



Lamenting the alleged pressure being put on the senators of his party to change their loyalties, he said that the opposition does not want to blame anyone but senators should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.



Hours before, Maryam also alleged that the party's senators are being asked to refrain from voting for the PDM candidate in the March 12 election for Senate chairman.



"Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate," Maryam said in a Twitter post. "Some of them have recorded the evidence," she added.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369929283154681858

The PML-N leader, however, did not specify as to who was holding such conversations with the party's members.



The stage is set for the contest on the Senate chairman’s slot on March 12 (tomorrow) between incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ruling party’s candidate and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties - the PDM.



Earlier today, PM Imran also nominated PTI member from former FATA Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the candidate for the post of deputy chairman.



On Tuesday, the PDM nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as its candidate for the deputy chairman.



https://tribune.com.pk/story/228885...-establishment-for-alleged-political-meddling



Lets see who is "Nahil Shaks".One who have to speak to international personalities holding written papers.Or the one who can deliver extemporaneous speeches in international meetings.One who has racked up $39 bn trade deficit and $20 bn Current Account DeficitOr the one who has wiped those deficits and now after years Pakistan is going back in to the black.My Challenge to all PMLN leaders and supporters to debate with me how Pakistani Rupee was maintained at close to Rs 100 to a 1 US$ by crook Dar.What would have happened right now if this crook was still PM of Pakistan and Dar was Finance Minister.1- Pakistan would have defaulted.2- More likely than not Pakistan would have been in FATF black list.3- Pakistani security would have been compromised or on the way to be compromised.4- More likely Pakistan nuclear assets would have been thing of the past or on the way to be taken away.5- Pakistan was on its way to become a client state of USA.6- India would be all over Pakistan, dictating terms, not like what had happened recently, India agreed ceasefire on LOC.The "Mehngai" or inflation is due to one and one reason alone, keeping the value of the rupee artificially high. PTI should be more actively explaining this to Pakistan nation that this is due to the policies of PMLN and it would take time to control it.It would be corrected when we keep our trade and current accounts in to black and rupees gradually firms and become stronger.Not by artificial means of borrowing on the name of "Private Companies" with sovereign guarantees and keeping those 8% + loans in SBP as "Reserves". While hiding those loans in the official figures.Nahil Insan, nobody gives a damn about your BS.