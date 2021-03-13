What's new

Breaking: Nawaz Sharif upped the ante - Military Top Brass “will be held accountable for their crimes very soon”.

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,574
9
16,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PDM fires fresh salvo at security establishment for alleged political meddling

Nawaz Sharif says military brass will be held ‘accountable for their crimes’

News Desk March 12, 2021


Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif says her daughter Maryam Nawaz being threatened that if she doesn't stop she will be 'smashed'. SCREEN GRAB

Former prime minister and PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif upped the ante against the security establishment, saying that the military top brass “will be held accountable for their crimes very soon”.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the 11-party opposition alliance aiming to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government — has repeatedly criticised the establishment for its alleged role in politics.

In their news conference on Monday, the PDM leaders again denounced the establishment’s alleged interference in politics, saying the intelligence agencies coerced lawmakers into voting for the ruling PTI candidates during the recently-held Senate elections.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there was evidence that intelligence agencies violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and tried to influence the March 3 Senate polls by threatening and luring the voters.

“The PDM condemns the move and warns that if the same tactics are repeated during the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman then the PDM would be compelled to present all the evidence before the public,” Fazl said.

In a short video clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Nawaz Sharif claimed that his daughter and PML-N vice president was receiving threats. “First, you disregarded the modesty of Maryam in Karachi by breaking the door of her hotel room in the middle of the night and now you are saying that if she doesn't stop she will be smashed."

He lauded Maryam for raising "voice for the people", saying that she will continue the movement of respect for vote.

He alleged that the public mandate was stolen in the general elections of 2018 and an incompetent person was imposed upon the nation. "If that wasn't enough now they helped the same person in Senate elections. The Daska by-elections also saw record rigging," he added.

Nawaz also said that claims were made that they will not be dragged into the political matter but the reality is different.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1370038221103525895

Earlier today, during a press conference, PML-N leaders alleged that their senators are receiving phone calls from "representatives of the state" not to vote for the PDM joint candidates but for the candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"I want to believe DG ISPR [when he says the army has nothing to do with politics] but our senators have been complaining that they are receiving phone calls," former prime minister and PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Lamenting the alleged pressure being put on the senators of his party to change their loyalties, he said that the opposition does not want to blame anyone but senators should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Hours before, Maryam also alleged that the party's senators are being asked to refrain from voting for the PDM candidate in the March 12 election for Senate chairman.

"Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate," Maryam said in a Twitter post. "Some of them have recorded the evidence," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369929283154681858

The PML-N leader, however, did not specify as to who was holding such conversations with the party's members.

The stage is set for the contest on the Senate chairman’s slot on March 12 (tomorrow) between incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ruling party’s candidate and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties - the PDM.

Earlier today, PM Imran also nominated PTI member from former FATA Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the candidate for the post of deputy chairman.

On Tuesday, the PDM nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as its candidate for the deputy chairman.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/228885...-establishment-for-alleged-political-meddling

Hmm...His threats should not be taken lightly.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
402
0
574
Country
United States
Location
United States
jamesisi said:
Honestly this man is god father ,look how he talks like a criminal threatening the establishment.
Click to expand...
What exactly is he? It's the fault of those who let him flee the country. Confiscate all his property and the very last paisa of the ill gotten money in his accounts. The coward establishment, letting him get away with crimes, again and again. Daddy zia ul haq created this monster, and it's only fitting that his descendents in the establishment destroy this monster. I thought he was near death when he left Pakistan, whatever became of that farce? Nawaz is reincarnation of bangali mujib 2.0 circa 2021. Now to add insult to injury, his mini me b**** mariam, the modern day pharoah, is running around threatening the men in arms, and they are wetting their pants watching her. Sickening.
 
Last edited:
NAS & GOA

NAS & GOA

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 15, 2021
58
0
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
doorstar said:
do you want to know how many murders this pandit showbaz is involved in? pandit nawaz is jus an idiot, a incompetent imbecile just like his kids. brains of the gang are shobaaz and his son.
Click to expand...
Exactly..... MNS & his kids are biggests goofs..... The players are actually showbaz & mr.10%
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,087
6
4,570
PaklovesTurkiye said:
PDM fires fresh salvo at security establishment for alleged political meddling

Nawaz Sharif says military brass will be held ‘accountable for their crimes’

News Desk March 12, 2021


Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif says her daughter Maryam Nawaz being threatened that if she doesn't stop she will be 'smashed'. SCREEN GRAB

Former prime minister and PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif upped the ante against the security establishment, saying that the military top brass “will be held accountable for their crimes very soon”.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the 11-party opposition alliance aiming to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government — has repeatedly criticised the establishment for its alleged role in politics.

In their news conference on Monday, the PDM leaders again denounced the establishment’s alleged interference in politics, saying the intelligence agencies coerced lawmakers into voting for the ruling PTI candidates during the recently-held Senate elections.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there was evidence that intelligence agencies violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and tried to influence the March 3 Senate polls by threatening and luring the voters.

“The PDM condemns the move and warns that if the same tactics are repeated during the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman then the PDM would be compelled to present all the evidence before the public,” Fazl said.

In a short video clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Nawaz Sharif claimed that his daughter and PML-N vice president was receiving threats. “First, you disregarded the modesty of Maryam in Karachi by breaking the door of her hotel room in the middle of the night and now you are saying that if she doesn't stop she will be smashed."

He lauded Maryam for raising "voice for the people", saying that she will continue the movement of respect for vote.

He alleged that the public mandate was stolen in the general elections of 2018 and an incompetent person was imposed upon the nation. "If that wasn't enough now they helped the same person in Senate elections. The Daska by-elections also saw record rigging," he added.

Nawaz also said that claims were made that they will not be dragged into the political matter but the reality is different.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1370038221103525895

Earlier today, during a press conference, PML-N leaders alleged that their senators are receiving phone calls from "representatives of the state" not to vote for the PDM joint candidates but for the candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"I want to believe DG ISPR [when he says the army has nothing to do with politics] but our senators have been complaining that they are receiving phone calls," former prime minister and PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Lamenting the alleged pressure being put on the senators of his party to change their loyalties, he said that the opposition does not want to blame anyone but senators should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Hours before, Maryam also alleged that the party's senators are being asked to refrain from voting for the PDM candidate in the March 12 election for Senate chairman.

"Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate," Maryam said in a Twitter post. "Some of them have recorded the evidence," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369929283154681858

The PML-N leader, however, did not specify as to who was holding such conversations with the party's members.

The stage is set for the contest on the Senate chairman’s slot on March 12 (tomorrow) between incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ruling party’s candidate and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties - the PDM.

Earlier today, PM Imran also nominated PTI member from former FATA Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the candidate for the post of deputy chairman.

On Tuesday, the PDM nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as its candidate for the deputy chairman.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/228885...-establishment-for-alleged-political-meddling

Hmm...His threats should not be taken lightly.
Click to expand...

Bamboo all ppp and pmnl traitor for good
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,002
-1
6,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A lesson for establishment stop creating and feeding illegal child's, just try to learn what all islamic extremists did with u, what MQM did with u, Fazalu doing with u , what bhutto did with u, what nawaz sharif doing with u ….Kesy kesy chu****s ko tum log dodh pilaty rahy…aor pilao aor pilao
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,292
0
2,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate," Maryam said in a Twitter post. "Some of them have recorded the evidence
Click to expand...
This has happened in the recent past, but I'm not sure if this time it was the army or just dirty politics esp considering PDM's anti state agenda.

If PDM wasn't run by the most corrupt people in Pakistan then I would take this statement very seriously.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,471
3
8,591
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PaklovesTurkiye said:
PDM fires fresh salvo at security establishment for alleged political meddling

Nawaz Sharif says military brass will be held ‘accountable for their crimes’

News Desk March 12, 2021


Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif says her daughter Maryam Nawaz being threatened that if she doesn't stop she will be 'smashed'. SCREEN GRAB

Former prime minister and PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif upped the ante against the security establishment, saying that the military top brass “will be held accountable for their crimes very soon”.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the 11-party opposition alliance aiming to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government — has repeatedly criticised the establishment for its alleged role in politics.

In their news conference on Monday, the PDM leaders again denounced the establishment’s alleged interference in politics, saying the intelligence agencies coerced lawmakers into voting for the ruling PTI candidates during the recently-held Senate elections.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there was evidence that intelligence agencies violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and tried to influence the March 3 Senate polls by threatening and luring the voters.

“The PDM condemns the move and warns that if the same tactics are repeated during the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman then the PDM would be compelled to present all the evidence before the public,” Fazl said.

In a short video clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Nawaz Sharif claimed that his daughter and PML-N vice president was receiving threats. “First, you disregarded the modesty of Maryam in Karachi by breaking the door of her hotel room in the middle of the night and now you are saying that if she doesn't stop she will be smashed."

He lauded Maryam for raising "voice for the people", saying that she will continue the movement of respect for vote.

He alleged that the public mandate was stolen in the general elections of 2018 and an incompetent person was imposed upon the nation. "If that wasn't enough now they helped the same person in Senate elections. The Daska by-elections also saw record rigging," he added.

Nawaz also said that claims were made that they will not be dragged into the political matter but the reality is different.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1370038221103525895

Earlier today, during a press conference, PML-N leaders alleged that their senators are receiving phone calls from "representatives of the state" not to vote for the PDM joint candidates but for the candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"I want to believe DG ISPR [when he says the army has nothing to do with politics] but our senators have been complaining that they are receiving phone calls," former prime minister and PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Lamenting the alleged pressure being put on the senators of his party to change their loyalties, he said that the opposition does not want to blame anyone but senators should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Hours before, Maryam also alleged that the party's senators are being asked to refrain from voting for the PDM candidate in the March 12 election for Senate chairman.

"Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate," Maryam said in a Twitter post. "Some of them have recorded the evidence," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369929283154681858

The PML-N leader, however, did not specify as to who was holding such conversations with the party's members.

The stage is set for the contest on the Senate chairman’s slot on March 12 (tomorrow) between incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ruling party’s candidate and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties - the PDM.

Earlier today, PM Imran also nominated PTI member from former FATA Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the candidate for the post of deputy chairman.

On Tuesday, the PDM nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as its candidate for the deputy chairman.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/228885...-establishment-for-alleged-political-meddling

Hmm...His threats should not be taken lightly.
Click to expand...
Lets see who is "Nahil Shaks".

One who have to speak to international personalities holding written papers.
Or the one who can deliver extemporaneous speeches in international meetings.

One who has racked up $39 bn trade deficit and $20 bn Current Account Deficit
Or the one who has wiped those deficits and now after years Pakistan is going back in to the black.

My Challenge to all PMLN leaders and supporters to debate with me how Pakistani Rupee was maintained at close to Rs 100 to a 1 US$ by crook Dar.

What would have happened right now if this crook was still PM of Pakistan and Dar was Finance Minister.

1- Pakistan would have defaulted.
2- More likely than not Pakistan would have been in FATF black list.
3- Pakistani security would have been compromised or on the way to be compromised.
4- More likely Pakistan nuclear assets would have been thing of the past or on the way to be taken away.
5- Pakistan was on its way to become a client state of USA.
6- India would be all over Pakistan, dictating terms, not like what had happened recently, India agreed ceasefire on LOC.

The "Mehngai" or inflation is due to one and one reason alone, keeping the value of the rupee artificially high. PTI should be more actively explaining this to Pakistan nation that this is due to the policies of PMLN and it would take time to control it.

It would be corrected when we keep our trade and current accounts in to black and rupees gradually firms and become stronger.

Not by artificial means of borrowing on the name of "Private Companies" with sovereign guarantees and keeping those 8% + loans in SBP as "Reserves". While hiding those loans in the official figures.

Nahil Insan, nobody gives a damn about your BS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom