NASA SELECTS BLUE ORIGIN NATIONAL TEAM TO RETURN HUMANS TO THE MOON

Blue Origin, as prime contractor, leads program management, systems engineering, safety and mission assurance, and mission engineering and operations; and develops the Descent Element.



Lockheed Martin develops the reusable Ascent Element vehicle and leads crewed flight operations and training.



Northrop Grumman develops the Transfer Element vehicle that delivers the landing system into low lunar orbit for final descent.



Draper leads descent guidance and provides flight avionics.