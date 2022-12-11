Breaking 🚨⚠️ Massive clashes reported between Afghan Taliban and Pak Military along Durand line

They can't survive w/o smuggling, so they have to go to war over the fence.Taliban cant survive without war
Is it feasible to create a buffer zone of a few miles inside afghaniatan? Enforced by drones and other aerial assets?
Things only got worse since Taliban take over. So called Indian consulate era Ghani was better then this. Which mean Indian influence and support to terrorism was exaggerated by intellectually dumb Pakistani generals. Pakistan got in to bad books of USA to support these savages and what we gained in return?
Looks like Ghani regime actually was better then current rot.