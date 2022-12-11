What's new

Breaking 🚨⚠️ Massive clashes reported between Afghan Taliban and Pak Military along Durand line

Things only got worse since Taliban take over. So called Indian consulate era Ghani was better then this. Which mean Indian influence and support to terrorism was exaggerated by intellectually dumb Pakistani generals. Pakistan got in to bad books of USA to support these savages and what we gained in return?

Looks like Ghani regime actually was better then current rot.
 
That's what happens when you push for peace talks the other side just rearms whilst you are left licking your wounds.

All of this will only degrade the military's reputation.
 
hydrabadi_arab said:
Things only got worse since Taliban take over. So called Indian consulate era Ghani was better then this. Which mean Indian influence and support to terrorism was exaggerated by intellectually dumb Pakistani generals. Pakistan got in to bad books of USA to support these savages and what we gained in return?

Looks like Ghani regime actually was better then current rot.
There is nothing better for Pakistan when it comes to Afghanistan

It is just matter of lesser evil
 

